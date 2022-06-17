Back

Woman caught on camera for leaving cat in a pram at HDB open-air car park

The cat was well fed and not afraid of humans.

Zi Shan Kow | June 17, 2022, 04:51 PM

A cat in a pram was left behind in an open-air car park in Singapore recently.

Woman parked the pram and walked off

A driver who found the cat next to her car posted about the abandonment in Facebook group "Lost and found pets in Singapore" to ask for help on Jun. 16.

Images by Moo PL/FB.

She also had video footage of the woman parking the pram between two cars and walking off.

Images by Moo PL/FB.

They also attached a clip of the cat looking confused and meowing pitifully from within the pram.

Cat was well fed

The finder said that this took place in the west of Singapore, adding the cat was "well fed and not afraid of humans".

They were unable to bring the cat home as they have a pet dog.

Cat lovers were quick to warn the user that they should be wary of those eager to take the cat in as they might cause harm to the animal.

Instead, they should only hand the cat over to recognised cat rescuers. At least one cat rescuer responded to the post.

The finder replied concerned commenters the next day, explaining that the cat is now with a relative.

Many users also encouraged the user to make a report to the National Parks Board's (NParks') Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), but it is unclear if they have done so.

In a subsequent update, the finder said that her relative is willing to adopt the cat and it will be "in good hands".

Pet abandonment in Singapore

Keeping a pet is a lifelong commitment and abandoning them on the streets is a crime.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, individuals found guilty of pet abandonment can face a maximum fine of S$10,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

According to the Ministry of National Development, pet abandonment has been on the rise in Singapore for the past five years.

Half of these cases involve cats.

NParks investigated 225 of such alleged cases in 2021, and the government is in the midst of a comprehensive review of the pet sector, which includes individual pet owners.

Top images by Moo PL/FB.

