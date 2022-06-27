Back

3 whales spotted in M'sia waters near Langkawi

Beautiful.

Belmont Lay | June 27, 2022, 02:30 PM

A pod of three whales was sighted in the waters off Malaysia on June 25.

The three mammals were spotted by a group of individuals on a boat in the area between Pulau Payar and Segantang, south of Langkawi island.

A 76-second video of the whales was uploaded to TikTok.

@madylangkawi #allahamdulilh jumpa lagi hari ne kja servey paus#langkawi ♬ Pirates of the Caribbean - Ralimsa

The whales were feeding when they were spotted, according to the person who posted the video.

A Langkawi Fisheries Department officer said whales were occasionally sighted in Langkawi waters, according to New Straits Times.

"Yes, the whales have indeed been sighted passing by Langkawi waters, but it is seasonal," he said when contacted.

Previously, in July 2019, a pair of killer whales were spotted in Terengganu waters, in what was believed to be the first such sighting in the area.

Top photos by @madylangkawi

