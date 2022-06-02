Healthy cooking classes, art workshops in nature, workouts at Wellness Festival S’pore in June 2022

Rediscovering Singapore doesn’t end after you finish the vouchers, especially if you realise there’s much more to what we can do here at home.

If you’re looking for something to do to unwind and relax this June, look no further.

Check out the first Wellness Festival Singapore, organised by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), that is happening between June 3 and June 12.

This inaugural event has more than 120 activities and experiences that promote holistic wellbeing.

Be it individuals or families, there’s something fun for everyone.

The best part? Many activities are completely free.

The line-up of offerings span across fitness, lifestyle as well as activities that focus on emotional and mental wellness.

While you may associate “wellness” to activities like yoga and meditation sessions, activities that promote wellness are more varied than you think.

Here are some that might pique your interest.

Class on healthy cooking

If wellness is a priority for you, taking care of yourself starts with eating well.

The Mediterranean Cookout workshop is the perfect opportunity to learn how to make something healthy yet delicious.

The Mediterranean diet is renowned for being one of the healthiest – it is high in antioxidants and fibre, and has been proven to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The class will take you through making a Mediterranean seafood stew using step-by-step instructions alongside cooking demonstrations.

Beyond cooking, the workshop will also teach you about nutrition and healthy eating by using more nutrient-dense foods such as wholegrains, lean proteins and vegetables.

Sessions will be held in the morning and afternoon at Palawan Green in Sentosa Island on June 12 and June 18.

Bring a friend or family member along as cooking will be done in pairs. The subsidised workshop is priced at S$24 for two individuals.

Free art workshops in nature

Spending time in nature is beneficial for both mind and body, and what is a better place to destress from the busy city life than the scenic Jurong Lake Gardens?

In a guided walk of the gardens and its tranquil waters, the Our Dreams Must Continue workshop invites participants to practise mindfulness and draw inspiration from nature to create a resin art piece to bring home.

The event takes place on June 4 and 5 from 9am to 11am.

For easties, a similar free art workshop using upcycled materials is also taking place at Punggol Waterfront Park on the same dates.

Family sleepover in Jewel Changi

As part of the wellness festival, Changi Airport is bringing back its sold-out A Night at the Airport family camp.

From 9am to 8am the next day, embark on an adventure quest as a family. Solve puzzles and overcome challenges that span across Jewel, Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, and spend the night at one of the world’s best airports.

You and your family can also create and bring home three airport-themed crafts: a HSBC Rain Vortex keychain or magnet, a Jewel-exclusive rainbow-coloured scratch-art masterpiece and your very own aircraft design.

The overnight adventure is ticketed at S$88 for each child (recommended age six years and above) and S$78 for each adult.

The price is inclusive of the activities, entry tickets to Canopy Park and Changi Experience Studio, River Wonder tickets upon the completion of the quest, a tote bag and a free parking coupon in Changi.

More than 120 activities

If you’re looking to try something new, there are numerous novel experiences you can look forward to over the 10 days.

Enjoy a sound bath, go on a guided nature walk, take the day off for a luxury retreat, make a personalised scent, or check out how cold immersion therapy works.

The Wellness Festival Singapore website is the one-stop portal to find the entire slew of events and activities offered at the festival.

Sessions are held island-wide, and Sentosa is also running its own series of wellness events for the entire month of June.

On the island, activities include wellness talks, craft activities for kids, classes for barre, aerial yoga and trampoline, which are either free or S$5.

You can learn more about the festival on Facebook and Instagram.

