Thundery showers expected on most days for rest of June 2022

There could be some 28°C nights.

Nigel Chua | June 17, 2022, 11:53 AM

The wet weather in Singapore is expected to continue in the second half of June 2022, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The agency's fortnightly forecast says that "thundery showers are expected on most days" for the next two weeks.

Showers could ease warm conditions

This could ease the warm conditions felt in recent weeks, said MSS, which also noted that the daily maximum temperature ranged between 32°C and 34°C on "many days" in the first half of June.

June was already "less warm", compared to temperatures in May 2022.

MSS explained that the monsoon rain band is likely to lie close to the Equator, which may bring more rainfall over the region.

"Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds" from predawn hours to morning on some days

It also said Sumatra squalls are expected to bring "widespread thundery showers with gusty winds to Singapore between the predawn hours and morning on some days."

Short-duration thundery showers are also expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on several days, said MSS.

Overall, the rainfall for June 2022 is forecast to be above-average over most parts of the island.

Some warm days of >34°C possible, but warm and humid conditions may ease

MSS said daily temperatures in the next two weeks are forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C, with a possibility of "a few warm days" where daily highs exceed 34°C.

However, the wet weather "may help to slightly ease the warm and humid conditions" of the past few weeks.

Night-time minimum temperatures of up to 28°C can be expected, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas of the island.

