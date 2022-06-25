Back

Reckless driver skids & crashes Audi into 3 vintage cars at Kranji workshop

A car is only as good as its driver.

Irwan Shah | June 25, 2022, 06:58 PM

Three vintage cars were recently wrecked thanks to a reckless driver.

Footage of the accident was posted by SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page on Jun. 24, 2022. Two Volkswagens and a 1969 MG Midget were affected.

In the footage, a blue Audi RS3 was seen speeding towards the cars and swerving when it approached a sharp turn.

The Audi drifted silently for a short moment towards the vintage cars and crashed barely a second later into the vintage cars with a loud and sudden bang.

The incident happened at Oldvolks Place Pte Ltd, a vintage vehicles workshop, in Kranji.

Aftermath

The extent of the damage was shown in the later part of the video.

The orange MG's bonnet took the most damage from the Audi's crash, resulting it being caved inwards.

When Mothership contacted Oldvolks Place Pte Ltd, they said:

"I think it cannot be used anymore because the chassis and the under carriage are already out of shape."

The Volkswagen car's bonnet is destroyed. Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante YouTube video.

As for the yellow Volkswagen Beetle, its boot was visibly wrecked. However the workshop confirmed that the car can be restored.

The blue Volkswagen Kombi suffered a damaged side panel. Similarly, the damage can be repaired.

Aftermath of the collision. Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante YouTube video.

Netizens in disbelief

Many netizens online expressed dismay and disbelief at the Audi driver, with many highlighting the high repair cost.

Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante YouTube video.

Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante YouTube video.

Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante YouTube video.

Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

 

Top photo from from SG Road Vigilante YouTube video.

