Back

Man in Taiwan burns corneas & legs after disinfecting UV lamp left on for 3 hours in room

Lesson learnt.

Zi Shan Kow | June 13, 2022, 07:33 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man in Taiwan landed himself in a nightmare scenario after misusing a disinfecting lamp that emits ultraviolet (UV) light.

Burns to skin and eyes

The man, named Andy, is a professional test driver for cars and took to Facebook to tell his tale.

"Last night I took out a UV disinfecting lamp and placed it in my room for disinfection," said Andy.

Three hours later, the man had visible burns on both his legs. He was also unable to open both eyes.

Rushing to the emergency clinic, the doctor said he sustained damage to his corneas.

In an attached picture, one of his eyes was bloodshot:

He was instructed to rest for a few days and had to bandage his legs "like a mummy".

He hoped that his experience will warn others to use such devices carefully and alert them about this potential hazard.

"Of course I didn't know that the UV disinfecting lamp is so strong, that's why I was stupid enough to use it like this," said Andy.

Here's what the device looks like:

Don't use UV lamps while you're in the room

UV light is a form of radiation that kills viruses and bacteria by damaging its DNA. UV light is not visible to humans.

However, UV light can also penetrate our skin and eyes to cause burns, like sunburns, that could lead to skin cancer.

UV lamps should only be used when the room is empty and users should not look directly into the light.

Some devices have a time delay so users can leave the room, and other products have an occupancy sensor that turns off the device when motion is detected.

Users of such devices are reminded to read the instruction manual before operating them.

All images via Andy老爹.

Elon Musk wants to cut 10% of Tesla jobs, country manager for S'pore laid off

Elon Musk had said in a previous email to staff that the company had become "overstaffed in many areas".

June 13, 2022, 06:31 PM

How muting work chats & scheduling messages after hours helps with work-life harmony

Setting boundaries and having good communication are crucial.

June 13, 2022, 06:00 PM

112 Lamborghinis gather at KL carpark & ride their way into M'sia Book of Records

The sports car meet was a roaring success.

June 13, 2022, 05:57 PM

Entire 30th floor of Suntec Tower 2 sold to S'pore PR for S$38.8 million

The buyer liked the unblocked view of the bay from the office unit.

June 13, 2022, 05:37 PM

5% Giant storewide discount for seniors 60 & above from June 14 to July 1 on weekdays

Available at all physical outlets island wide.

June 13, 2022, 05:35 PM

China can decide if it wants to continue engagement in open forum like Shangri-La Dialogue: Ng Eng Hen

Ng said that he believes that over the years, the Shangri-La Dialogue has helped other countries to understand China.

June 13, 2022, 05:15 PM

Unlicensed KL night club raided, 3 S'porean men, 8 Vietnamese women among those found on premises

Regional clientele.

June 13, 2022, 04:52 PM

Retired SBS buses parked at S'pore special needs schools to help students learn

Retirement plans.

June 13, 2022, 04:16 PM

SCDF gives 2 cats oxygen after rescuing them from Jurong East HDB flat fire

Patto the catto.

June 13, 2022, 03:50 PM

Businesses along Haji Lane & Bali Lane warned to stop blocking public roads & walkways

Public spaces belong to everyone.

June 13, 2022, 03:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.