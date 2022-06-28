Tour de S'pore soon a thing as Tour de France to stage cycling race here on Oct. 29-30

Singapore will be the first Southeast Asian country to host a Tour de France criterium cycling race from Oct. 29 to 30, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Top Tour de France cyclists coming, including UK Olympic medallist

Known as the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium, the event will take place on a "specially designed street circuit" in the heart of the city.

According to the event's website, it will also feature 32 of the world's top Tour de France riders.

This includes Mark Cavendish, an Olympic silver medallist and one of two record holders for 34 Tour de France wins, ST further reported.

What is a criterium race?

A criterium race is an event where riders either cycle a pre-determined number of laps, or for 30 to 90 minutes around a closed circuit.

The length of each lap can range from 800m to 10km.

In comparison, the Tour de France itself is held in France annually, usually in the month of July, over 21 stages and 23 days, and covers about 3,500km.

Why come to Singapore?

The director for Tour de France, Christian Prudhomme, was quoted as saying that criterium races allow cycling to be brought to new territories.

Singapore was therefore a "natural choice" due to its location, organisational capabilities, and the presence of an enthusiastic cycling community.

He was quoted by ST as saying: "The criterium format allows us to bring an adaptation of the Tour to more places, while still retaining the essence and spirit of the Tour de France with top riders in the heart of the city."

The event is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), with Prudential as the titular sponsor.

Prudential Singapore chief executive officer Dennis Tan added: "As a leading life insurer, we want to support Singaporeans in leading healthier lifestyles, so we can all live well for longer."

"This sponsorship is a great opportunity to encourage people and families from all walks of life to bond while staying healthy and active."

Left image via Tour de France/Facebook, right image via Tour de France Singapore Criterium/Facebook