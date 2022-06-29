Toto top prize snowballs to S$8 million, 4 same numbers appear in June 23 & 27 results

The Singapore Pools Toto top prize has snowballed to S$8 million for the next draw on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

This was after the Group 1 top prize has been left untouched for three consecutive draws.

Interestingly, the numbers 24, 27, 32, and 38 have appeared in two consecutive draws on June 23 and 27.

Despite or as a result of the same numbers appearing, the top prize on June 27 was not won by any punter.

The top prize on June 23 was close to S$2.7 million.

This figure snowballed to more than S$5.5 million on June 27.

For the June 30 draw, the payout is estimated to hit S$8 million for the Group 1 prize.

Toto top prizes snowballing is not new.