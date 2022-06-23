Back

Popular zi char place ThaiPan closing at Turf Club on Jun. 26, 2022, to reopen at Rochor in mid-July

Moving.

Fasiha Nazren | June 23, 2022, 11:24 AM

If you grew up in the Katong and East Coast area, chances are you'd be familiar with ThaiPan.

After 18 years, the zi char restaurant closed its Mandarin Gardens outlet in end-June 2021.

In August 2021, it reopened at Tribeca Bar & Bistro, which is located at Turf Club Road.

However, after less than a year at the multi-menu concept, ThaiPan announced that it would move out from Tribeca.

Last day on Jun. 26

ThaiPan's last day at Tribeca will be on Jun. 26, 2022.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tribeca Bar & Bistro (@tribecasg)

Reopening in Rochor

However, this is not the end for ThaiPan.

A spokesperson from ThaiPan told Mothership that it will be relocating to ibis Styles Singapore Albert, a hotel located in Rochor.

He added:

"Whilst we have enjoyed trying out the multi-cuisine concept at Tribeca in Turf City since August 2021, we feel that having our own restaurant dedicated to Chinese food and near town would work better for our customers. Therefore, ThaiPan Restaurant will once again open as a Chinese restaurant serving our regular well-loved cuisine and more. "

There is no specific opening date yet, but the spokesperson mentioned that ThaiPan will open at its new premises sometime in mid-July this year.

Top image from Google Maps.

