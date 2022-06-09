Back

Thailand Cabinet approves bill legalising same-sex partnerships

The bill now goes to Thailand's parliament for approval.

Sulaiman Daud | June 09, 2022, 03:48 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In a landmark development, the Cabinet of the government of Thailand approved a draft of a bill that would allow same-sex couples to register for a civil partnership, the Bangkok Post reported.

While this is not the same thing as same-sex marriage, it does allow couples in these unions to jointly manage assets and liabilities, bestow inheritance and heritage rights between partners, and adopt children, according to Bloomberg.

The bill will now go to parliament for approval before becoming law.

Sought feedback from LGBTQ and religious groups

Bangkok Post said that the government sought feedback from "all stakeholders", including religious groups.

It quoted Thailand's prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, who said that the move aligns with global trends on gender equality and rights.

The bill allows a relationship to be registered as long as both partners are at least 17 years old. For the government to recognise the relationship, one of these partners has to be a Thai national.

It added, "Those who are under the age of 17 must have the permission from their parents, legal guardians, or a court of law. Once a minor registers the relationship with authorities, he or she will no longer be considered as a minor."

Thailand's move comes after the 2019 announcement by Taiwan to legalise same-sex marriage. However, back then it was announced that couples in Taiwan could only adopt the biological children of one of the partners, and not a non-biological child.

Related story:

Photo by Varuth Pongsapipatt/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

'No student should go hungry': Professional chef sells affordable canteen food at Deyi Secondary School

"The most enjoyable part of running a stall is when I see the same faces coming back to purchase my food."

June 09, 2022, 03:42 PM

Pet husky in China turns on rice cooker for owner who was on the way home

The goodest, smartest boy.

June 09, 2022, 03:28 PM

60 y/o TikTok sensation @raymondl88 on dancing to 'manyao' & being moved by S'porean fans

Dancing his way through Singapore.

June 09, 2022, 02:48 PM

2 Yishun executive HDB flats sold for at least S$1 million each

Three flats sold in Yishun this year crossed the S$1 million mark.

June 09, 2022, 12:35 PM

S'porean woman shares encounter with M'sian customs officer who allegedly did not stamp passport

Always ensure your passport is properly stamped when crossing the land borders into Malaysia.

June 09, 2022, 12:13 PM

Get a free BT21 special edition mug worth S$15 when you spend S$18 on Vinda tissue & toilet paper

Four mug designs in total.

June 09, 2022, 11:58 AM

SPF & DBS warn public of SMS with clickable link from scammers

Banks will never send any SMS with clickable links.

June 09, 2022, 11:49 AM

Man in China divorcing wife of 16 years after finding out 3 daughters not fathered by him

He first discovered his youngest child was not his and sought more paternity tests.

June 09, 2022, 11:46 AM

Some senior RWS casino dealers upset by S$0-S$10 pay raise while new hires get up to S$400

One staff member has even started a petition which has been signed by over 300 people.

June 09, 2022, 10:29 AM

Orangutan in Indonesia zoo grabs & manhandles man who trespassed to film video for TikTok

Orangutan demonstrated its strength.

June 09, 2022, 03:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.