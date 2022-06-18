Back

Thailand to remove outdoor mask-wearing, pre-registration & insurance requirement for travellers

Easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Syahindah Ishak | June 18, 2022, 01:35 PM

Face masks will no longer be compulsory when outdoors in Thailand.

But it will still be required in crowded and poorly ventilated areas, Bangkok Post reported.

In addition, foreign visitors to Thailand will no longer be required to purchase Covid-19-related insurance worth at least US$10,000 (S$13,900) in coverage.

Lifting restrictions

According to Thai PBS World, masks can also be removed for certain activities, such as eating, exercising, engaging in a performance, or undergoing facial treatment.

Thai authorities made this announcement on Friday (Jun. 17) at a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting.

However, it was not revealed when the easing of mask-wearing measures will begin.

Foreign travellers will also not be required to purchase insurance of US$10,000 from July 1 onwards.

Removing Thailand Pass system from July 1

During the CCSA meeting, authorities also announced that from July 1, the Thailand Pass system would be scrapped.

This means that foreign visitors will no longer have to pre-register and seek prior approval from Thai authorities before entering the country.

However, travellers will still need to show their Covid-19 vaccination certificates or a negative Covid-19 test result.

These documents will be inspected by airline staff before departure, CNA reported.

If they fail to provide such proof, they will be given "random, professional" Covid-19 tests upon their arrival in Thailand, according to Bangkok Post.

Thailand's tourism and sports minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that after the travel restrictions are eased, the number of travellers is expected to increase from 20,000 and 25,000 per day to between 25,000 and 30,000 a day, as reported by Bangkok Post and Thai PBS World.

He added that the number of travellers could also peak at 50,000 in October.

Covid-19 alert lowered to Level 2

On Friday (Jun. 17), the Thai Health Ministry announced that it will lower the Covid-19 alert from Level 3 to Level 2 throughout the country.

Level 2 is the second lowest out of five levels.

On Saturday (Jun. 18), Thailand reported 2,272 new Covid-19 cases, with 23 more fatalities.

This is higher compared to the 1,967 cases and 19 deaths reported the day before.

Top image by Geoff Greenwood via Unsplash.

