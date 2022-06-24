Back

Thailand no longer requires people to wear masks

Liberating.

Belmont Lay | June 24, 2022, 02:20 PM

Thailand no longer requires people to wear masks with immediate effect, according to an announcement signed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

"The wearing of hygienic or cloth masks shall be voluntary," the announcement published in the Royal Gazette on Thursday, June 23 said.

The announcement was issued in response to the improved Covid-19 situation in the country.

CNA reported that it was told by the Thai Public Health Ministry that the mandate for mask-wearing is lifted for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

The Royal Gazette announcement did say that people are still advised to wear masks at crowded places or areas, where social distancing is not possible or the ventilation is not good.

People aged 60 and above, pregnant women, and persons with cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases or chronic kidney disease are also advised to keep wearing masks in the presence of other people.

Covid-19-infected individuals and high-risk contacts, as well as people with respiratory diseases, should also mask up for their own good.

The announcement added that entertainment venues, pubs, bars and eateries selling alcohol are allowed to operate with adherence to the law and disease prevention measures.

Before this, the businesses could only operate and serve alcohol until midnight.

The relaxed measures allow the public to live and carry out social and economic activities in a manner that is close to normal, it added.

