Girl, 14, & grandfather, 84, found dead in separate locations in Bukit Batok minutes apart

Police are investigating if the two cases are linked.

Andrew Koay | June 25, 2022, 03:27 PM

A 14-year-old girl and her 84-year-old grandfather were found dead at two separate locations in Bukit Batok on Thursday (Jun. 23) evening.

Both resided together in the same unit.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the teenager was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 115 Bukit Batok West Avenue 6.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and no foul play was suspected.

About 2km away at Block 363 Bukit Batok Street 31, her grandfather was found motionless with chest wounds; he too was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Police told ST that they were alerted to the girl's body at 5:50pm and the grandfather's at 5:55pm.

They are investigating if the two cases are linked.

A neighbour told Lianhe Zaobao that she did not suspect anything to be amiss until hearing the sounds of emergency services arriving in the area.

She described the grandfather as friendly.

Though he walked with the aid of crutches after an operation, the man would go to a nearby coffeeshop daily.

Helplines:

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top image from Google Maps

