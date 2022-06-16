Back

Sultan of Johor appoints son & heir as regent while he takes a break from royal duties

The Sultan of Johor hands the reigns to his son and heir effective today for an indefinite period.

Tan Min-Wei | June 16, 2022, 02:24 PM

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, has announced that he will be taking an indefinite "break", starting from June 16.

He has appointed his son and heir, Tunku Ismail Idris, as regent in the meantime.

Stepping back from leadership

The Sultan revealed this while delivering the opening speech of the First Session of the 15th Johor State Legislative Assembly, saying that “I have appointed Tunku Mahkota Johor as Regent, I want to take a break, thank you, starting today”, according to Bernama.

He has not announced how long the break will be for.

Sultan Ibrahim 63, ascended the throne of Johor in 2010, after the death of his father Sultan Iskandar, and was crowned in 2015.

He appointed his son Tunku Ismail Idris his heir on the same day of his accession.

Tunku Ismail is well known as the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim football club, also known as the Johor Southern Tigers.

JDT plays in the Malaysian Super League, and has won the league every year since 2014.

On June 9th, Tunku Ismail announced in a post on JDT’s Facebook page that “due to my other responsibilities and commitments, I have decided to take a step back and hand over the control of JDT FC to the top management of the club”.

 

Top image from Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar official Facebook

