Successful NDP 2022 ticket applicants to be notified via email from Jun. 27 - Jul. 1, 2022

Successful applicants for the National Day Parade (NDP) tickets will receive a notification from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2022.

According to a report by The Straits Times (ST), the notification will be sent to the emails that they used to apply for the tickets.

The NDP organising committee mentioned that the notification would only be sent from the email address [email protected]

According to CNA, there will not be any other email addresses or any other form of communication, like SMS.

Applicants collecting the tickets will be required to present a QR code included in the notification email.

The QR code is only valid for a one-time redemption from Jul. 8 to 10, and Jul. 15 to 17.

ST said that successful applicants can forward the email notification to a family member or friend to make the collection on their behalf if they cannot make the collection dates.

Tickets not collected by 8:30pm on Jul. 17 will be forfeited. There will be no appeals.

NDP 2022 at Marina Bay floating platform

After two years of muted celebrations, NDP 2022 will be held at the Marina Bay floating platform.

NDP organisers are expecting to fill most of the venue's 25,000 to 26,000 seats.

The parade at The Float @ Marina Bay will include a Total Defence display, where the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team will conduct air, land and sea demonstrations.

Crowd favourites like the Red Lions, the Republic of Singapore Air Force's state flag flypast, and performances with multimedia displays and fireworks will also feature at the parade.

Top image from NDPeeps.