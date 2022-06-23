Back

Iconic SQ girl uniform sold as 'Vintage African Ankara Dress' on UK-based shopping site

Yikes.

Syahindah Ishak | June 23, 2022, 05:16 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

The Singapore Airlines cabin crew sarong kebaya uniform is a classic look many are familiar with.

Here it is:

"Vintage African Ankara Dress"

But maybe not everyone is aware of it.

Depop, an online e-commerce site based in London, is selling the iconic stewardess uniform for £49 (S$83), calling it "Vintage African Ankara Dress".

The site also featured a Caucasian model donned in the sarong kebaya whilst posing in an unusual manner.

She paired the uniform with black loafers sandals and large hoop earrings.

The listing was made viral online on Jun. 22 by Twitter user Leyla Rose.

As of the time of this article, her tweet has gotten over 1,700 retweets and more than 4,500 likes.

Backlash

Other Twitter users, many of whom are Singaporeans themselves, have responded to the tweet with strong criticism.

Some also tagged SIA's Twitter page, in hopes of getting our flagship national carrier's attention.

Top images via Depop website.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.