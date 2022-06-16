Back

Korean man jailed 25 years for killing employee by inserting 70cm rod into rectum

He had been drinking with the victim on the day of the incident.

Matthias Ang | June 16, 2022, 05:53 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 41-year-old South Korean man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing one of his employees by inserting a 70cm rod into his rectum.

Was drinking on day of incident with victim

According to South Korean media Yonhap News Agency (YNA), the man, identified as Han, had murdered his victim who was in his 20s, on Dec. 31, 2021.

The incident occurred at a children's gym owned by Han in northwestern Seoul.

Han had reportedly been irritated by the employee's behaviour.

An earlier report by YNA highlighted that both Han and the victim had also been drinking six bottles of soju on the day of the incident.

The victim subsequently died from organ rupture, according to South Korean police.

An autopsy report showed a perforation in the anterior wall of the victim's rectum and ruptured organs, including his heart and liver.

Did not have "perverse sexual tendencies"

South Korean police also noted that Han did not have "perverse sexual tendencies", based on a digital forensic analysis of his phone.

In its ruling, the court said that severe punishment is "inevitable" for Han, given the bizarre and brutal nature of his crime, and the lack of respect for his victim.

The prosecution for the case had sought a life sentence for him.

Top screenshot from JTBC News YouTube

 

Caretaker of Pek Kio hawker centre public toilet derives entire salary from 20 cents/pax entry fee

The toilets at Pek Kio Market & Food Centre have been praised for its cleanliness.

June 17, 2022, 10:12 AM

Python in Boon Lay swallows cat halfway but gives up & leaves carcass on road

Not the first time a python has eaten a cat.

June 17, 2022, 02:41 AM

Bangladeshi worker, 41, dies after wall collapses on him at Serangoon Gardens landed property

The accident took place at 44 Tai Hwan Heights on Jun. 10.

June 16, 2022, 08:19 PM

Cai png with fish from AMK Mayflower hawker centre costs S$11

Diner asking if it is due to inflation or a matter of getting fleeced.

June 16, 2022, 08:10 PM

AHTC to meet International French School reps after their students vandalise Serangoon void deck & burn papers

One disgruntled resident alleges that this is a daily affair.

June 16, 2022, 07:56 PM

Jack Neo on AGGA 2: Don't scold us anymore, the film created 400 job opportunities

Recruits, fall in.

June 16, 2022, 06:31 PM

I’m a massive football fan who has a complicated relationship with the EPL

Relationships are never easy.

June 16, 2022, 05:59 PM

Jypsy restaurant at One Fullerton has nice view of Marina Bay & is less expensive than it looks

Good vibes.

June 16, 2022, 04:23 PM

100kg false ceiling that fell in Queenstown HDB flat held up by some 50 screws: Contractor

Not just four screws.

June 16, 2022, 04:14 PM

S'pore looking at importing chicken from Indonesia

A team from the Singapore Food Agency is currently in Indonesia carrying out inspections.

June 16, 2022, 04:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.