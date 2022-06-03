Back

South Korea lifts quarantine mandate for unvaccinated travellers from Jun. 8, 2022

This is part of the government's efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy.

Alfie Kwa | June 03, 2022, 12:56 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

South Korea will be lifting the quarantine mandate for unvaccinated travellers into the country next Wednesday (Jun. 8).

Previously, this group of travellers had to undergo a seven-day quarantine.

Lifting mandate

Yonhap News reported that South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said, in a Covid-19 response meeting in Seoul on Jun. 3, that the decision to lift the quarantine next week is part of the government's efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy.

From Jun. 8, regardless of their vaccination status, travellers will no longer need to undergo quarantine when they enter the country.

To accommodate the increasing demand for air travel, the government will allow an increase in plane arrivals from 20 to 40 and  Incheon International Airport will operate for 24 hours again come Jun. 8.

According to Yonhap News, the airport has not operated for 24 hours for two years and two months.

Travelling to South Korea

According to Yonhap, international arrivals must take a PCR test within three days of entering South Korea.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Photo by Daniel Bernard on Unsplash.

S'pore food distributor secures deal with Thai supplier to import 10 times more chicken

More chicken.

June 03, 2022, 12:28 PM

Royal Caribbean to resume international cruise from S'pore to M'sia from Jun. 30, 2022

Cruise to somewhere.

June 03, 2022, 12:18 PM

Set meals under S$11 & more with Grab from now till June 12, 2022

Meals as low as S$5.

June 03, 2022, 12:16 PM

FairPrice clarifies why chicken costs S$72.27: It's organic kampung chicken

Not all chickens are the same.

June 03, 2022, 03:24 AM

Elon Musk tells Tesla workers stop working from home or quit

"The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence," wrote the Tesla CEO.

June 03, 2022, 02:51 AM

S'pore man, 45, arrested for alleged revenge slashing on student, 21, at Geylang coffeeshop

The victim says he will be unable to work in the short-term, and is worried about how he will pay his school fees.

June 02, 2022, 09:26 PM

2022 Cabinet Changes: Extensive reshuffle or routine change?

A look at the upcoming reshuffle.

June 02, 2022, 08:48 PM

Next Covid-19 wave could hit S'pore in July or August: Ong Ye Kung

Ong said that Singapore can afford to be "quietly optimistic" about the new wave but people should not be complacent.

June 02, 2022, 08:12 PM

Man in India divorces wife for serving him Maggi noodles for breakfast, lunch & dinner

The "Maggi case".

June 02, 2022, 07:41 PM

foodpanda is offering S$0.99 delivery fee on over 99 restaurants from June 1 to 12, 2022

One of the best food delivery deals in town.

June 02, 2022, 07:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.