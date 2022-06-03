South Korea lifts quarantine mandate for unvaccinated travellers from Jun. 8, 2022

South Korea will be lifting the quarantine mandate for unvaccinated travellers into the country next Wednesday (Jun. 8).

Previously, this group of travellers had to undergo a seven-day quarantine.

Lifting mandate

Yonhap News reported that South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said, in a Covid-19 response meeting in Seoul on Jun. 3, that the decision to lift the quarantine next week is part of the government's efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy.

From Jun. 8, regardless of their vaccination status, travellers will no longer need to undergo quarantine when they enter the country.

To accommodate the increasing demand for air travel, the government will allow an increase in plane arrivals from 20 to 40 and Incheon International Airport will operate for 24 hours again come Jun. 8.

According to Yonhap News, the airport has not operated for 24 hours for two years and two months.

Travelling to South Korea

According to Yonhap, international arrivals must take a PCR test within three days of entering South Korea.

Photo by Daniel Bernard on Unsplash.