S'pore to build 200m suspended LED sky screen

Singapore will have its first Sky Screen in the near future.

Here it is:

According to a press release, the 200-metre long video screen will be an "enhanced version" of Beijing's iconic "The Place Sky Screen".

The project will be built by Chinese property company The Place Holdings.

They entered into a collaboration agreement with Stellar Lifestyle, the business arm of SMRT Corporation.

According to The Straits Times, the chief executive of The Place Holdings said the location is still being finalised. It will then take up to one and a half years to build.

Image from The Place Holdings