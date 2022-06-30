Back

S'pore to build 200m suspended LED sky screen

Screen.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 30, 2022, 03:01 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore will have its first Sky Screen in the near future.

Here it is:

Image from The Place press release

According to a press release, the 200-metre long video screen will be an "enhanced version" of Beijing's iconic "The Place Sky Screen".

The project will be built by Chinese property company The Place Holdings.

They entered into a collaboration agreement with Stellar Lifestyle, the business arm of SMRT Corporation.

According to The Straits Times, the chief executive of The Place Holdings said the location is still being finalised. It will then take up to one and a half years to build.

Image from The Place Holdings

Adrian Pang to direct NDP 2022 show segment

A 15-minute film by Singaporean filmmaker Ken Kwek will also be interwoven with the live performance.

June 30, 2022, 03:01 PM

S'pore influencer Rachel Wong ordered by High Court to share correspondence with 2 men involved in alleged infidelity

The 27-year-old is currently embroiled in a lawsuit where she is suing for defamation.

June 30, 2022, 02:20 PM

S'pore electricity bills to increase by average 8% from Jul. to Sep. 2022

The sixth consecutive quarter of increase in electricity tariffs.

June 30, 2022, 01:23 PM

McGriddles back in S'pore for breakfast

Surprise!

June 30, 2022, 11:57 AM

Jalan Besar hotel guest disagrees that bed bug incident was 'isolated' case, hotel doubles down

The guest said she was 'very disappointed' that the hotel had blamed them.

June 30, 2022, 11:11 AM

Man, 50, arrested after allegedly slashing another man, 75, at Jalan Bukit Merah

The older man was discharged from the hospital on the same day.

June 30, 2022, 10:57 AM

Shanmugam when asked if Malays or Indians can be S'pore PM: How many non-white PMs have there been in the UK?

Race matters.

June 30, 2022, 10:34 AM

4-decade-old Borobudur Snacks Shop in Bedok North sold for S$4 million

Still around but changing hands.

June 30, 2022, 03:20 AM

S’pore govt engaging in wide set of consultations on 377A, including with LGBTQ+ community: Shanmugam

Shanmugam said that section 377A is a "messy compromise" because the issue was difficult.

June 30, 2022, 01:26 AM

9,392 new Covid-19 cases & 1 death reported in S'pore on Jun. 29

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,434,563 Covid-19 cases.

June 29, 2022, 10:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.