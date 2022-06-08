Back

3 S'poreans arrested in JB for allegedly stealing S$1 million from money changer in 2020

Police are also searching for a fourth suspect who is a Malaysian.

Matthias Ang | June 08, 2022, 07:40 PM

Three Singaporeans have been arrested in Johor Bahru for supposedly stealing RM3.17 million (S$1 million) from a money changer on Mar. 2, 2020, The Malay Mail reported.

According to The Starall three of them are businessmen in car-dealing operations.

Went to JB for holiday

The first arrest was made when one of the Singaporeans, a 54-year-old, entered Malaysia via the Sultan Iskandar Building's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex checkpoint for a family holiday.

The Star highlighted that he was also on Malaysia's wanted list.

This triggered an alert which resulted in his detention, with Malaysia's immigration officers handing him over to the police.

Following his arrest, the police tracked down the other two Singaporeans, aged 48 and 49, and also arrested both of them in connection with the case.

Malaysian media did not report when the 54-year-old had entered the country or how the other two Singaporeans were arrested.

Manhunt for fourth suspect

The Star reported that the police are also currently searching for a fourth person, a 49-year-old Malaysian, for his alleged involvement in the theft as well.

He had purportedly been working as a runner for the money changer in question for eight years.

On the day of the crime, he had been tasked with transporting the money changer's cash in a bulletproof security van to a bank, according to sources quoted by the Malaysian media outlet.

However, he reportedly lied about having chest pains in order to get his accompanying co-worker and the security guards to return to his workplace to collect his medication.

The man then drove to Danga Bay with the money, where he met the three Singaporeans. They later divided the loot among themselves.

The Johor Commercial Crime Investigation chief added that the police are working with Interpol to track down the Malaysian.

It is believed that the Malaysian might have fled to the Philippines with his wife.

54-year-old Singaporean out on bail

The 54-year-old Singaporean was released on bail after his statement was recorded by the police.

He is supposedly suffering from a serious medical ailment.

The other two Singaporeans have been remanded and are assisting with investigations.

Top photo by Sotong Goh via Woodland Checkpoint/Facebook

