Back

'S'pore of Medan': Indonesian town builds Merlion statue, Fountain of Wealth & ERP gantry

Glitch in the matrix?

Ashley Tan | June 23, 2022, 06:40 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

For many, the name "Singapore" will bring to mind the sunny island set in the sea nestled below Malaysia and above the equator.

However, for some in Medan, "Singapore" instead refers to a residential estate located 20 minutes' drive away from the capital of Indonesia's North Sumatra Province's city centre.

Replicas of iconic structures

This curious place is called the Singapore of Medan, and for good reason — it contains some familiar names and structures found on real Singapore.

It appears that the area has been built with features to mimic the island-state, including its own Merlion Park with a Merlion statue.

The resemblance is uncanny.

Photo from ASEAN Skyline / FB

Photo from ASEAN Skyline / FB

What could possibly be a replica of the fat bird statue by Colombian artist Fernando Botero, which is located at Raffles Place, can also be found there.

Photo from Citraland Gama City website

Along with a red-coloured version of Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth.

Photo from Citraland Gama City website

And of course, Singapore wouldn't be Singapore without Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries, something which the Indonesian developers did not fail to include.

The gantries in the Singapore of Medan are likely not operational.

Photo from ASEAN Skyline / FB

Same street names

According to the property developer's website, the official name of this 211-hectare township is CitraLand Gama City.

The place is an integrated development comprising residential areas and other facilities and amenities such as a mall, school, university, hospital, club house and waterpark.

The website states:

"Through the concept of 'The Singapore of Medan', the masterplan is designed to have great balance between clean, green, and modern living."

Some streets in the town are also named after actual streets in Singapore.

Screenshot from Pin Orient / YouTube

The town also has Fullerton and Dempsey Hill residential clusters, among others.

Photo from Citraland Gama City website 

Photo from Citraland Gama City website

According to the website, a two-storey three-bedroom house in the Dempsey Hill cluster, with a building area of 108 sqm, costs Rp 2.8 billion (S$266,546).

Recreating the "luxury" of Singapore?

Though it is uncertain why CitraLand Gama City chose Singapore as its inspiration, one Facebook page posited that presenting its "luxury" would attract property buyers.

Duplicating or recreating foreign architecture isn't exactly a novel concept.

Tianducheng, a suburb in Hangzhou, China, replicates the capital of France. It even has its own Eiffel Tower.

Top photo via Kedan Medan / YouTube & Heri Prutanto / YouTube

S'pore starts importing electricity from Laos' hydropower via Thailand & M'sia

 Up to 100 megawatts of renewable hydropower from Laos.

June 24, 2022, 03:37 AM

Formerly elected M’sian politician selling durian to make ends meet

The out-of-office politician is sniffing around for new opportunities.

June 24, 2022, 03:15 AM

2 toddlers, aged 1 & 3, home alone when fire started in Marsiling HDB flat: Chinese media

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a second-floor unit.

June 23, 2022, 07:36 PM

Genting property demands YouTubers stop faking videos & labelling it as 'Asia's scariest hotel'

The management committee has threatened legal action.

June 23, 2022, 07:01 PM

Giant’s 5% storewide discount for seniors 60 & above extended to weekend of June 25 to 26 

The discount was previously only valid on weekdays.

June 23, 2022, 06:26 PM

Senior politicians shouldn't make 'baseless statements': Indonesia on Mahathir's Riau Islands claim

A response to a controversial claim.

June 23, 2022, 05:41 PM

Chinese national rents S'pore's Queen Astrid Park bungalow for S$200,000 a month

Wow.

June 23, 2022, 05:30 PM

Iconic SQ girl uniform sold as 'Vintage African Ankara Dress' on UK-based shopping site

Yikes.

June 23, 2022, 05:16 PM

Core inflation in S'pore hits 3.6% in May 2022, highest in 13.5 years

Private transport inflation rose to 18.5 per cent in May.

June 23, 2022, 04:54 PM

Jack Neo says he once met Andy Lau to discuss a collaboration

Cool.

June 23, 2022, 04:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.