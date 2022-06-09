Back

S'porean woman shares encounter with M'sian customs officer who allegedly did not stamp passport

Always ensure your passport is properly stamped when crossing the land borders into Malaysia.

Irwan Shah | June 09, 2022, 12:13 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Singaporean woman, Haslinda Sham, and her family had a troubling encounter that could have gotten much worse during a trip to Malaysia, if not for some extra caution on her husband's part.

She shared her experience in a Facebook post to remind Singaporeans to be aware when travelling into Johor.

Handed passports over to be stamped

On June 4, Haslinda and three other family members travelled to Johor in a car via the Causeway.

They approached one of the immigration booths at the Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex and proceeded to hand over their passports to the officer.

Her husband kept his ears peeled to listen out for the heavy drops of the immigration stamp each time a passport was being stamped.

He was driving the car and was the nearest to the officer. The officer returned the passports to them and Haslinda's husband drove the car forward.

One out of four passports not stamped

However, to make doubly sure, her husband stopped the car about five to six metres from the booth for the family to check their passports.

"That day, I felt uneasy and reminded everyone (to check their passports)," recalled Haslinda, speaking to Mothership.

To her surprise, she discovered that her passport was not stamped. "It was fortunate we took some time just to confirm," she said.

Haslinda returned to the same immigration booth and approached the officer to get her passport stamped.

M'sian immigration officer supposedly nonchalant about the error

Haslinda told Mothership that the officer was allegedly nonchalant and unapologetic when the error was pointed out.

Afterwards, Haslinda made a Facebook post about her experience and reminded Singaporeans to check their passports after exiting Johor's immigration booths.

She added that it will be a waste if travellers are given summons because of stamping issues.

Netizens say they experienced similar issues

There were Facebook users that commented on her post, saying that they went through something similar as well.

Screenshot from Haslinda's Facebook post.

Screenshot from Haslinda's Facebook post.

The (unverified) Facebook comment in Malay translates:

They do it on purpose. My passport was not stamped as well. When I was coming back to Singapore, I did not check. I only noticed that it wasn't stamped for departure during the next visit (to Johor).

I had to go into their office and it was troublesome. Afterwards, I was scolded for not checking and was threatened with a fine. What can I do? It's their country. So I ended up apologising for their mistake. We were the ones who had to say sorry.

Not the first alleged incident with Johor customs officers

Haslinda's experience was not the only recent incident that involved Johor customs officers.

Previously in May 2022, three Singaporean men were allegedly detained for seven days in Johor and fined RM3,000 (S$942) each.

Their passports were found to be missing records of their entries into Malaysia, Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported.

A separate incident also in May 2022, involving a family of six, claimed that they were asked for RM200 (S$62) in bribe money for an officer because of an alleged "serious offence".

The incident with the family was brought to the attention of Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who commented on SMDN's  Facebook post that he will "take this allegation seriously".

He added that he will "get" the necessary authorities to investigate the incident.

Related Stories

Quotes were edited for grammar and clarity.

Top photo from Haslinda Sham/Wikimedia

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to speak at Shangri-La Dialogue in S'pore on June 11 via video

Zelensky will address some 500 delegates expected to attend in person.

June 09, 2022, 04:38 PM

Thailand Cabinet approves bill legalising same-sex partnerships

The bill now goes to Thailand's parliament for approval.

June 09, 2022, 03:48 PM

'No student should go hungry': Professional chef sells affordable canteen food at Deyi Secondary School

"The most enjoyable part of running a stall is when I see the same faces coming back to purchase my food."

June 09, 2022, 03:42 PM

Pet husky in China turns on rice cooker for owner who was on the way home

The goodest, smartest boy.

June 09, 2022, 03:28 PM

60 y/o TikTok sensation @raymondl88 on dancing to 'manyao' & being moved by S'porean fans

Dancing his way through Singapore.

June 09, 2022, 02:48 PM

2 Yishun executive HDB flats sold for at least S$1 million each

Three flats sold in Yishun this year crossed the S$1 million mark.

June 09, 2022, 12:35 PM

Get a free BT21 special edition mug worth S$15 when you spend S$18 on Vinda tissue & toilet paper

Four mug designs in total.

June 09, 2022, 11:58 AM

SPF & DBS warn public of SMS with clickable link from scammers

Banks will never send any SMS with clickable links.

June 09, 2022, 11:49 AM

Man in China divorcing wife of 16 years after finding out 3 daughters not fathered by him

He first discovered his youngest child was not his and sought more paternity tests.

June 09, 2022, 11:46 AM

Some senior RWS casino dealers upset by S$0-S$10 pay raise while new hires get up to S$400

One staff member has even started a petition which has been signed by over 300 people.

June 09, 2022, 10:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.