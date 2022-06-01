Back

Shanghai residents rejoice with fireworks as city reopens after 2-month lockdown

Freedom.

Kayla Wong | June 01, 2022, 06:25 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

After a 65-day lockdown, the Chinese city of Shanghai is finally reopening on Wednesday, June 1.

Shanghai opens up

The city's approximately 25 million residents are no longer barred from leaving their housing compounds, transportation lines are fully open, and public venues like shopping malls have also opened up.

Some workers have returned to offices, although certain employers still allow work from home arrangements.

According to Global Times, however, residents will have to provide negative results for nucleic acid tests taken 72 hours prior in order to use public transportation and enter public venues.

Shopping malls have also limited their traffic capacity to 75 per cent.

The relaxing of restrictions comes as China reported under 100 new Covid-19 cases for the first time since early March -- 97 new cases were reported nationwide on Monday (May 30), according to Bloomberg.

Of these numbers, Shanghai reported 31 cases, while Beijing reported 18.

In a statement, Shanghai Municipal People's Government said that under Chinese President Xi Jinping's "strong leadership", and after more than two months of "continuous battle", the city is ready to enter the next phase of recovery.

Shanghai residents celebrate

Elated to be back to their lives before the lockdown, Shanghai residents counted down to 12am on June 1 and cheered when the lockdown was finally lifted.

Some even set off fireworks to celebrate the moment.

Residents seen on the streets in the early hours of June 1 expressed their happiness at being able to be out and about away from their homes, and finally enjoy some freedom.

&ab_channel=TVBSNEWS

Taxi drivers readied their vehicles before the clock struck 12 in preparation for passengers, and sure enough, they received their first passengers within 10 minutes.

After being cooped indoors for months, residents rushed out of their housing estates as well.

Many also flocked to the Bund, a popular waterfront area, and the area around it to enjoy everyday activities like jogging, cycling and even kite flying.

Image via Shanghai Observer

Image via Shanghai Observer

Not all are able to enjoy the same freedoms, however, as around 640,000 residents remain under lockdown in areas that have not been cleared of Covid infections.

Shanghai's tough lockdown, which was unexpectedly long for several residents, was proof that the country's zero-Covid strategy is unsustainable.

Although the strategy has been effective at wiping out new outbreaks and has kept the death toll from the virus at a minimum, it has come at a social cost to the population.

Some younger Chinese in Shanghai have grown so disillusioned with the authorities' management of the Covid situation that they have vowed to be "the last generation" of Chinese so the generations after them wouldn't have to suffer as they did.

Read more:

Top image via Weibo

Hidden gem in Woodlands: 2,500m² community garden has over 200 types of flowers & plants

Truly a ground-up effort.

June 01, 2022, 05:06 PM

M'sian catches driver of S'pore-registered Mercedes-Benz dumping trash out of car in M'sia

The driver continued littering even after they were allegedly chided.

June 01, 2022, 04:30 PM

McDonald's S'pore bringing back roasted sesame seaweed shaker fries & nacho cheese sauce soon

Nice.

June 01, 2022, 02:44 PM

Sharon Au thanks S'poreans for offering support after apartment robbery

Au added that the support has helped her in picking herself up.

June 01, 2022, 01:07 PM

Car lies diagonally on top of another car in 7-car chain collision along PIE near Bedok

Yikes.

June 01, 2022, 12:37 PM

Project Superstar winner Daren Tan & doctor wife welcome 2nd child

Congrats!

June 01, 2022, 12:00 PM

Comment: Why did Terra Luna crash, & why does it matter?

Something that might seem far away can have a big impact on seemingly unconnected areas.

June 01, 2022, 10:49 AM

S'pore's National Crime Prevention Council deletes post that used Amber Heard meme

Some commenters found the use of the meme to be in bad taste.

June 01, 2022, 10:36 AM

Waffletown is back: Clementi outlet opens a year after iconic Balmoral Plaza store shuttered

Tastes like nostalgia.

June 01, 2022, 09:54 AM

Pink fries, pink pasta, pink bubble tea & other pink food & drink on foodpanda till Jun. 30

For those who see pink as more than just a pretty colour.

June 01, 2022, 08:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.