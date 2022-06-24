Glass shower door shatters on woman during staycation at Siloso Beach Resort

A woman ended up with cuts on her body and was conveyed to hospital after a Sentosa hotel room glass shower door shattered in front of her after she was done bathing.

The incident happened at Siloso Beach Resort on Jun. 16 at about 4.30am.

What happened

The woman, Suziyana Hamid, 41, had just celebrated her daughter's 12th birthday earlier in the day during the staycation and was on her way to bed to call it a night after her shower.

According to her, she pulled the glass shower door and discovered that it was stuck, only to realise the glass was not secured to the bottom hinge.

She then called out to her husband, who was watching television, for help.

Everything then happened in a flash.

She said in an email to Mothership.sg: "Worried that the glass shower door might fall on me, I began to support it with my left palm. Seconds later, to my horror, the whole glass shower door shattered into pieces with me standing in front of it."

She instinctively used her left hand to block her face, while her right hand still held on to the handle of the glass shower door.

"This happened so quickly, even before my husband could come to help me. By the time my husband opened the main bathroom door, which I thankfully did not lock, the glass shower door had shattered to the ground," she added.

As she was not dressed, glass shards got stuck on her hands, arms, scalp, and chest.

She said she bled profusely from the cuts on her hands.

Went to get help

Suziyana then told her husband to get help from her sister and brother-in-law who were a few doors down.

Suziyana's husband then used the floor mat to cover the broken glass so that she could step out of the bathroom.

They proceeded to dial 995, and Suziyana was instructed not to remove any glass shards by herself.

The woman said her daughter was in shock when she saw her and tried to console her.

One resort staff member then appeared with a roll of bandage and surgical tape, but there was "no first aid box in sight", according to Suziyana.

A resort manager told the injured woman and her husband he would contact them at 8am.

Suziyana took 20 minutes to get dressed and was wheeled out on a stretcher after the ambulance arrived.

Doctors and nurses at the hospital picked the glass pieces out with tweezers at 6am.

They took about one hour to completely remove the glass shards.

Suziyana was given five days of medical leave in total.

Traumatised by incident

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) oversees the resort island and is the hotel's landlord.

The hotel itself declined to comment in response to media queries.

Suziyana said the experience has left her traumatised: "My immediate and extended family checked out of the rooms at 9:30am as they were all also traumatised by the accident. No staff from the resort followed up or checked in on my family."

Suziyana claimed that the hotel had limited number of people working overnight when the incident occurred.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed it had received a call for help at Siloso Beach Resort at about 4.30am on Jun. 16.

A patient was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital, they said.

All photos Suziyana Hamid