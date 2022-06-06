Back

Secondhand bookstore at Bras Basah Complex closing down end-June 2022 due to rent, owner retiring

The end of an institution.

Belmont Lay | June 06, 2022, 10:39 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Knowledge Book Centre, a secondhand book store in Bras Basah Complex, is closing by the end of June 2022.

News of the impending closure was put up on TikTok on June 4.

@thestudyhustle this is not sponsored. I just feel sad that he looked so sad. #studytok #study #books #bookworm #bookrecs #tiktoksg #books #school #studywithme #studygram ♬ original sound - Diego R

The news was met with disappointment, and a lively discussion ensued in the video's comments section, with many commenters suggesting ways to preserve the business, such as bringing it online.

Cheap books

Many of those who commented also sought to find out the exact reasons for the third-floor bookstore's closure, as it has been an institution in Bras Basah serving the needs of many students who go there to buy used cheap textbooks.

The video highlighted an ongoing 50 per cent discount for non-fiction books, as well as numerous secondary and junior college textbooks that could be had for cheap.

A caption in the video subsequently read: "I talked to the owner. He looked so sad."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Behind a Stack of Books (@books.bmmd)

Reasons for closure

According to comments on TikTok, the reasons for the closure were due to rent and the owner retiring soon, with no one else to take over the business.

One commenter, who responded to the various comments, said that the owner is their uncle and that the other secondhand bookstore located on the second floor is run by the owner's relatives.

And in response to another query as to what would happen to the unsold books in the store, it was suggested that they could be donated or given to the bookstore on the second floor to sell.

Top photo via

Sembawang landed property resident miffed after enforcement officers say curbside parking not allowed

The resident said most people in the estate own "about at least three cars" and cannot fit them all in their property.

June 06, 2022, 06:53 PM

Queen Elizabeth II has tea with Paddington Bear at Buckingham Palace

A British icon and the Queen.

June 06, 2022, 06:51 PM

S'pore couple divorce, S$1 million wedding red packet count as matrimonial assets to be split, court rules

The man was given the red packet during his wedding tea ceremony by his father.

June 06, 2022, 06:19 PM

Philippines senator Jinggoy Estrada mobbed by excited countrymen & women in Lucky Plaza

It's not everyday you get to meet an actor and a senator at the same time.

June 06, 2022, 06:15 PM

First-ever My Little Pony Virtual Fun Race in S’pore at Suntec City from June 3 - July 10

Friendship is magic.

June 06, 2022, 05:59 PM

Tan Kiat How, Rahayu Mahzam, & Eric Chua promoted after Cabinet reshuffle

Eric Chua was also promoted to the post of Senior Parliamentary Secretary.

June 06, 2022, 05:29 PM

2 men arrested after fight at Great World

Both men identified.

June 06, 2022, 05:28 PM

S'pore otters take a dip in water display at Keppel Bay condominium

Hello from the otter side.

June 06, 2022, 05:22 PM

S'pore man meekly confesses to stealing e-bike after being confronted by delivery rider

The man initially denied stealing the e-bike but he couldn't explain why the bike was with him at the void deck.

June 06, 2022, 05:19 PM

This will be the full S'pore Cabinet after reshuffle takes effect on June 13, 2022

An overview of all the changes.

June 06, 2022, 05:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.