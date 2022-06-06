Secondhand bookstore at Bras Basah Complex closing down end-June 2022 due to rent, owner retiring

Knowledge Book Centre, a secondhand book store in Bras Basah Complex, is closing by the end of June 2022.

News of the impending closure was put up on TikTok on June 4.

The news was met with disappointment, and a lively discussion ensued in the video's comments section, with many commenters suggesting ways to preserve the business, such as bringing it online.

Cheap books

Many of those who commented also sought to find out the exact reasons for the third-floor bookstore's closure, as it has been an institution in Bras Basah serving the needs of many students who go there to buy used cheap textbooks.

The video highlighted an ongoing 50 per cent discount for non-fiction books, as well as numerous secondary and junior college textbooks that could be had for cheap.

A caption in the video subsequently read: "I talked to the owner. He looked so sad."

Reasons for closure

According to comments on TikTok, the reasons for the closure were due to rent and the owner retiring soon, with no one else to take over the business.

One commenter, who responded to the various comments, said that the owner is their uncle and that the other secondhand bookstore located on the second floor is run by the owner's relatives.

And in response to another query as to what would happen to the unsold books in the store, it was suggested that they could be donated or given to the bookstore on the second floor to sell.

Top photo via