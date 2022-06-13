SCDF gives 2 cats oxygen after rescuing them from Jurong East HDB flat fire

The Singapore Civil Defence Force rescued two cats from a flat that caught fire on June 13 morning.

SCDF were alerted to the fire at a flat at Block 310 Jurong East Street 32 at about 7:50am.

The fire involved contents of a kitchen in a unit on the fifth floor.

3 persons, 2 cats in unit

Two persons and an infant were in the unit at the time of the fire.

They self-evacuated before the arrival of SCDF firefighters.

SCDF conveyed the infant to the National University Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Firefighters from Jurong Fire Station extinguished the fire using a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack.

About 15 people were evacuated from the neighbouring units by the police as a precautionary measure.

SCDF also rescued two cats that were found conscious within the unit.

The firefighters, some of them cross-trained as emergency medical technicians, provided oxygen to the two cats.

Attempt by public to put out fire

A member of the public had attempted to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher before SCDF's arrival.

SCDF said they will be reaching out to the person to commend him for his quick-thinking and prompt action in attempting to put out the fire.

The fire was confined to the kitchen area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top photos via Singapore Civil Defence Force