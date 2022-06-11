SCDF to send out ambulances only for actual emergencies from 2023

Starting from early 2023, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will send out ambulances only for cases that are deemed to be actual emergencies, the force highlighted in its annual report.

The move is part of a non-dispatch policy the SCDF will implement to cope with a rise in demand for emergency services.

It was announced by Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim at the annual SCDF workplan seminar on June 10.

SCDF responded to over 210,000 emergency calls in 2021

Faishal highlighted that the SCDF responded to more than 210,000 emergency medical services (EMS) calls in 2021, an increase of about 12 per cent from 2020.

Over 91 per cent of the calls in both years were emergency calls.

Faishal elaborated:

"SCDF is working on a non-dispatch policy for cases triaged to be non-emergencies by the 995 Ops Centre. This will ensure that our EMS resources are optimised for emergencies only, as committing emergency resources to non-emergency cases will deprive those in need."

Additional details on how the SCDF will respond to calls that are deemed to be non-emergencies will be revealed next year, The Straits Times (ST) further reported.

SCDF to deploy fire engines with robots

The workplan seminar also saw the SCDF announce the launch of the sixth generation of its light fire attack vehicle, the Red Rhino.

These vehicles will be deployed on the road by the end of June, and will be equipped with, among other things, a fire blanket for handling vehicle fires and trolleys which carry compressed air foam, ST reported.

By the end of 2023, it will also be equipped with the second generation of the Red Rhino Robot — a modular platform that can perform a range of functions at the scene of the fire, including firefighting, equipment carrying, and serving as a stretcher carrier.

In addition, the SCDF will also deploy Hazardous Materials (HazMat) sensors around Singapore.

These sensors will enable SCDF to react quickly in providing early warnings to the public in the event of incidents involving hazardous materials, Faishal added.

Top photo via SCDF/Facebook