Back

S'pore man, 23, who doesn't read news much & stays home to play mobile games, loses more than S$4,000 to phone scammer

The man wasn't aware of such scams.

Belmont Lay | June 04, 2022, 02:29 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 23-year-old man in Singapore, described as a social recluse, has been cheated of more than S$4,000 by a phone scammer.

The man reportedly became a victim due to his lack of awareness about the prevalence of such crimes as he does not partake of the news and does not engage with others enough.

His predicament was brought to light after his aunt went to Shin Min Daily News to share about his experience to bring it to public attention in an attempt to stop others from falling prey the same way.

Nephew cooped up at home

According to the aunt, the incident took place some months ago in January 2022.

She described her nephew as someone who does not follow the news, as he would only go to work, and then return home to play mobile games.

It was this apparent lack of awareness that would apparently cost him.

The scam

The Chinese media reported that the victim received a phone call via the WhatsApp mobile app with a "+92" country code, which suggested it was from Pakistan.

Despite repeated warnings issued by the Singapore authorities and publicised in the media against picking up calls from unknown numbers, especially those with foreign country codes, the man still answered the call, apparently none the wiser.

The caller then appeared on video on screen in what looked like a police uniform.

With facial features hidden behind a face mask, the caller spoke in English and claimed he was a Singapore police officer, it was reported.

The victim said, according to the Chinese newspaper: "I didn't think about it too much. I thought that since the other party was a police officer, I followed his requests and gave him my NRIC number and one-time password (OTP) according to his request. The whole call was only 5 minutes."

Left with 38 cents in bank account

After a while, he realised something amiss and went to check his bank account.

He found that he was only left with 38 cents and his savings of more than S$4,000 were wiped clean.

His aunt said making this case known to the public would help others if they can stay abreast of current affairs and remain vigilant.

Top photo via

SIA mahjong set cheaper: Price cut from S$388 in 2021 to S$271.60 in 2022

Deflation.

June 04, 2022, 06:38 PM

S'porean cancer patient in critical condition stuck in Saudi Arabia, family appealing for donations

She was in Saudi Arabia on a pilgrimage.

June 04, 2022, 06:17 PM

Chanel, Dior & YSL handbags, Europe, Bali & Australia travel packages to be won at the 6.6 - 7.7 Great Shopee Sale

Endless prizes, deals and low prices to look forward to from June 6 to July 7, 2022.

June 04, 2022, 06:12 PM

S'pore getting chicken from Thailand, Australia, Brazil & US

More chicken.

June 04, 2022, 05:54 PM

People in S'pore can donate bicycles to migrant workers as they have to walk long distances

"We have a long waiting list of workers for bicycles," wrote the group.

June 04, 2022, 05:43 PM

S'pore Muay Thai athlete, 28, on fighting despite being banned by parents & last-minute cancellation of world championships

Less than 24 hours before they were due to fly out to Dubai for the IFMA World Championships, Tan Xuan Yun and her teammates were told their participation had been cancelled.

June 04, 2022, 05:17 PM

Amber Heard 'absolutely not' able to pay US$10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard will appeal.

June 04, 2022, 03:39 PM

Chong Pang Food Centre reopens with fresh paint, improved sanitation

Time to visit your favourite stalls.

June 04, 2022, 02:55 PM

Man seen urinating outside S'pore Parliament House

Not the best place to relieve youself.

June 04, 2022, 01:55 PM

China's ambassador to New Zealand warns not to 'squander' relationship between the 2 nations

The ambassador's remarks can be viewed against the backdrop of China's attempts to expand its influence over the Pacific region.

June 04, 2022, 01:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.