Rainbow toys seized in Saudi Arabia for promoting homosexuality

Saudi Arabia has cracked down on the sale of rainbow toys in the country, on the grounds that it promotes homosexuality, the BBC reported.

Videos of officials from the country's Commerce Ministry heading to stores to confiscate the goods were tweeted by both the ministry itself and Saudi state media Al-Ekhbariya.

London-based media Middle East Eye reported that the products removed included bows, skirts, hats, and pencil cases, among other items.

Most of these were supposedly manufactured for young children.

An official said that such items "promote homosexual colours targeting the younger generation".

The Commerce Ministry also highlighted in its tweet that shops found selling such goods will face legal penalties.

فرقنا الرقابية تنفذ جولات على منافذ البيع وتضبط وتصادر منتجات تتضمن رموز ودلالات تدعو للشذوذ وتنافي الفطرة السّوية، وتوقع الجزاءات النظامية على المنشآت المخالفة. pic.twitter.com/XyeNvYmOvl — وزارة التجارة (@MCgovSA) June 14, 2022

فيديو | تبريرهم أنها ألوان قوس قزح



ضبط محال في الرياض تبيع ألعابا تروج للمثلية بشكل غير مباشر..



التفاصيل مع مراسلنا عاصم الرشودي#نشرة_النهار#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/JLibKrIwEc — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 14, 2022

Penalty for homosexuality in Saudi Arabia includes the death penalty

Homosexuality in Saudi Arabia is forbidden.

Under the country's interpretation of Islamic law, the penalties for consensual same-sex sexual conduct include death or flogging, depending on the perceived seriousness of the case, the BBC further reported.

Before the crackdown on rainbow-themed products, Saudi Arabia banned Pixar's "Lightyear" film over the inclusion of a scene which showed a same-sex kiss.

Saudi Arabia also banned Marvel's "Multiverse of Madness" in April after Disney refused a request from the country's authorities to remove "LGBTQ references."

Top collage screenshots via @MCgovSA Twitter