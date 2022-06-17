Back

Rainbow toys seized in Saudi Arabia for promoting homosexuality

Saudi Arabia's Commerce Ministry said that shops found carrying such products will face legal penalties.

Matthias Ang | June 17, 2022, 02:38 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Saudi Arabia has cracked down on the sale of rainbow toys in the country, on the grounds that it promotes homosexuality, the BBC reported.

Videos of officials from the country's Commerce Ministry heading to stores to confiscate the goods were tweeted by both the ministry itself and Saudi state media Al-Ekhbariya.

London-based media Middle East Eye reported that the products removed included bows, skirts, hats, and pencil cases, among other items.

Most of these were supposedly manufactured for young children.

An official said that such items "promote homosexual colours targeting the younger generation".

The Commerce Ministry also highlighted in its tweet that shops found selling such goods will face legal penalties.

Penalty for homosexuality in Saudi Arabia includes the death penalty

Homosexuality in Saudi Arabia is forbidden.

Under the country's interpretation of Islamic law, the penalties for consensual same-sex sexual conduct include death or flogging, depending on the perceived seriousness of the case, the BBC further reported.

Before the crackdown on rainbow-themed products, Saudi Arabia banned Pixar's "Lightyear" film over the inclusion of a scene which showed a same-sex kiss.

Saudi Arabia also banned Marvel's "Multiverse of Madness" in April after Disney refused a request from the country's authorities to remove "LGBTQ references."

Top collage screenshots via @MCgovSA Twitter

 

SBS Transit to discontinue Nite Owl bus services from June 30, 2022

Another one bites the dust.

June 17, 2022, 01:20 PM

Titus Low, 22, apparently marries M'sian influencer less than 1 month after meeting her at party

Real love? Publicity stunt? Both?

June 17, 2022, 01:10 PM

Don't treat us like a ‘stepchild’: Sultan of Johor blasts M'sian federal govt, warns of possible secession

The Sultan of Johor takes parting shots at Malaysia's federal government, listing broken promises, as he hands over to his heir.

June 17, 2022, 12:41 PM

Thundery showers expected on most days for rest of June 2022

There could be some 28°C nights.

June 17, 2022, 11:53 AM

Woman instructs stepdaughter to add anxiolytic medication to birth mum's drink to drug her

She also suggested for the girl to suffocate her mother, after she'd passed out from ingesting the medication.

June 17, 2022, 11:02 AM

Ang Mo Kio SERS: How to read guide stating extra S$187,000 cash needed for new replacement flat

Note that this resident has an outstanding housing loan of S$258,000.

June 17, 2022, 10:55 AM

Uncle Roger: S'pore food is a 'weird, less good' version of M'sia food

"Your bak kut teh is pale, it's transparent."

June 17, 2022, 10:53 AM

Caretaker of Pek Kio hawker centre public toilet derives entire salary from 20 cents/pax entry fee

The toilets at Pek Kio Market & Food Centre have been praised for its cleanliness.

June 17, 2022, 10:12 AM

Python in Boon Lay swallows cat halfway but gives up & leaves carcass on road

Not the first time a python has eaten a cat.

June 17, 2022, 02:41 AM

Bangladeshi worker, 41, dies after wall collapses on him at Serangoon Gardens landed property

The accident took place at 44 Tai Hwan Heights on Jun. 10.

June 16, 2022, 08:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.