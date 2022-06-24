S$1 rickshaw noodles stall at Maxwell Food Centre closes down for good

A popular stall at Maxwell Food Centre has quietly closed down.

Zhong Guo Jie Re Shi (Rickshaw Noodles) is no longer operating, according to Larry Lai, the founder of Facebook community page Can Eat! Hawker Food.

The stall is known for selling rickshaw noodles at S$1 per bowl.

Rickshaw noodles are essentially soupy noodles that were made affordable for rickshaw pullers.

They also sold fried snacks like ngo hiang, luncheon meat and chicken seaweed to go along with the noodles.

Lai added in the post that the owner, Soh Pho Tee, is still around.

"She has given up the stall and returned [it] to NEA (National Environment Agency)," he said.

Since 1940s

The rickshaw noodles business has been around since the 1940s.

The first stall was helmed by Soh's mother in China Street, according to a 2016 report by The New Paper.

Soh eventually took over and moved to Maxwell Food Centre in 1978.

