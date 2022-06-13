Retired SBS buses parked at S'pore special needs schools to help students learn

You might have wondered where disused public transport buses in Singapore head to.

Second life

In a recent Facebook post, SBS Transit shared that two retired buses are parked at St Andrew’s Autism School and Chao Yang Special School.

Their buses have a statutory lifespan of 17 years, and instead of being sent to the scrap metal yard, some are used as part of the students' education and training.

Students at both schools use the buses to familiarise themselves with boarding and alighting the vehicle, which helps build their confidence in travelling safely and independently on public buses.

A third bus will soon retire at a "major public/restructured hospital".

There, occupational therapists will use it for patients' rehabilitation, helping them resume daily routines such as boarding a bus in a safe and controlled environment.

SBS Transit highlighted that these retired buses thus serve a dual purpose in contributing to the company's sustainability journey and benefiting the community.

Top photo from SBS Transit / FB