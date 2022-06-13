Back

Retired SBS buses parked at S'pore special needs schools to help students learn

Retirement plans.

Ashley Tan | June 13, 2022, 04:16 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

You might have wondered where disused public transport buses in Singapore head to.

Second life

In a recent Facebook post, SBS Transit shared that two retired buses are parked at St Andrew’s Autism School and Chao Yang Special School.

Their buses have a statutory lifespan of 17 years, and instead of being sent to the scrap metal yard, some are used as part of the students' education and training.

Students at both schools use the buses to familiarise themselves with boarding and alighting the vehicle, which helps build their confidence in travelling safely and independently on public buses.

Photo from SBS Transit / FB

A third bus will soon retire at a "major public/restructured hospital".

There, occupational therapists will use it for patients' rehabilitation, helping them resume daily routines such as boarding a bus in a safe and controlled environment.

SBS Transit highlighted that these retired buses thus serve a dual purpose in contributing to the company's sustainability journey and benefiting the community.

Photo from SBS Transit / FB

You can read SBS Transit's full post here.

Related stories

Top photo from SBS Transit / FB

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.