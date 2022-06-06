Back

Queen Elizabeth II has tea with Paddington Bear at Buckingham Palace

A British icon and the Queen.

Syahindah Ishak | June 06, 2022, 06:51 PM

Events

To kick off the Platinum Jubilee celebrations across the UK, Queen Elizabeth II appeared in a surprise skit with Paddington Bear.

The pre-recorded video was aired for attendees at the celebratory concert outside Buckingham Palace in London on June 5.

The Queen and Paddington having tea together

In the video, the Queen and Paddington, who is voiced by British actor Ben Whishaw, are having tea inside Buckingham Palace.

The bear thanks the monarch for having him over.

The Queen then asks: "Tea?"

Paddington's responds by eagerly drinking straight from the teapot, realising too late that they isn't any tea left for the Queen.

The Queen, however, calmly says: "Never mind."

Paddington subsequently offers her a marmalade sandwich he pulls out of his hat, explaining that he "always keeps one for emergencies".

The Queen replies by pulling out her own marmalade sandwich from her handbag, saying: "So do I. I keep mine in here. For later."

Here's the full video:

After his short appearance with the Queen, Paddington posted this tweet:

70 years of service

The Platinum Jubilee is a celebration held to mark a monarch's 70th anniversary.

The Queen reached her 70 years of service on Feb. 6, 2022, becoming the first British Monarch to do so.

From Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, public events, community activities, and celebrations were conducted across the UK.

When the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend ended, Buckingham Palace released a statement from the Queen, who said that she was "humbled and deeply touched" by the celebrations.

She added:

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you in the best on my ability, supported by my family.

I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come."

Top image via The Royal Family on Twitter.

