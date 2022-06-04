Back

2.5m python hangs out outside Bedok Reservoir ground floor HDB flat door, window

Literally hanging out.

Belmont Lay | June 04, 2022, 11:42 AM

A Bedok Reservoir HDB flat resident living on the ground floor woke up to find a 2.5m reticulated python outside his doorstep on June 2.

The reptile was seen stretched out along the window and doorway of his unit at Block 126 Bedok Reservoir Road, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The python was spotted at 6:30am and the police had to cordon off the area.

A 70-year-old resident in the estate told the Chinese newspaper he saw the snake at the unit while on the way to breakfast and that the estate cleaners reported the sighting to the town council, which alerted the police.

Late for work

The 34-year-old occupant of the unit told Shin Min he was shocked when greeted by police at the door while he was about to go to work.

He said: "They said there is a snake at my door and told me not to go out."

He was also advised to keep his windows and door closed so that the snake will not climb into the flat.

The man had to inform his employer he will be late for work as a rescue team from the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) only arrived at around 9am to catch the snake.

Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan, co-chief executive of Acres, told Shin Min that rescue personnel were unable to get to the scene earlier due to peak hour traffic.

Pythons are shy creatures

Kalai said the reticulated python could have come out from nearby drains or canals.

Reticulated pythons are shy creatures by nature, he added, and climbing onto the stairway of the unit provided the creature with a sense of safety.

Members of the public can reach the Acres 24-hour hotline at 97837782 to report any animals in distress.

