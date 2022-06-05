Back

23,000 public service officers will have salaries adjusted by 5-14% from Aug. 1

The adjustments will enable the civil service to "continue to attract and retain its fair share of talent", said the Public Service Division.

Jane Zhang | June 05, 2022, 06:28 PM

About 23,000 officers in the Civil Service generic schemes and related schemes will have their salaries adjusted starting from Aug. 1.

The Public Service Division (PSD) announced the adjustments on Sunday (Jun. 5), saying that they will enable the civil service to "continue to attract and retain its fair share of talent", CNA reported.

Salaries adjusted by 5 per cent to 14 per cent

Officers in the Management Executive Scheme, Management Support Scheme, and Corporate Support Scheme will have their salaries adjusted between 5 per cent and 10 per cent. Higher adjustments will be made for grades with larger gaps with the market benchmark.

Officers in the Operations Support Scheme will receive higher salary adjustments of between 6 per cent and 14 per cent, according to CNA.

PSD said, "This is in line with the call by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers to uplift the salaries of lower-wage workers."

Adjustments will help attract and retain talent

The civil service periodically reviews salaries, adjusting them when necessary to "broadly keep pace with, but not lead, the market", PSD explained.

The last time the civil service generic schemes were revised was in 2014, and salary levels in the market have increased since then, hence the adjustments starting from Aug. 1:

"These adjustments will enable the civil service to continue to attract and retain its fair share of talent."

PSD emphasised that the Covid-19 pandemic underscored the importance of a strong public service, one that is "committed to attracting, developing and retaining a future-ready workforce that can continue to deliver its best for Singapore and Singaporeans".

Top photo by Andrew Koay. 

