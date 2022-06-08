Back

Ex-SAF Chief of Army Goh Si Hou to be PUB's CEO from July 22

Andrew Koay | June 08, 2022, 10:51 PM

Singapore's national water agency, PUB, will be helmed by former Chief of Army Goh Si Hou.

The 44-year-old will take over from the current chief executive officer (CEO) Peter Ng Joo Hee on Jul. 22, 2022.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) added in their press release that Ng, 56, is retiring from the administrative service.

"Mr Ng's leadership during Covid-19 ensured PUB's operational resilience and the integrity of its supply chain," said MSE.

Before his stint with PUB, Ng was the Commissioner of Police from 2010 to 2015 and Commissioner of Prisons from 2008 to 2010.

Chief of Army until March 2022

Goh will be stepping into the role of CEO, having been a member of the PUB Board since Apr. 1, 2021.

He had been Singapore's Chief of Army until March 2022 and is credited with laying the foundations for the army's next-generation transformation.

While he was with the Singapore Armed Forces, Goh received the Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Military) in 2021 for his contributions to the Public Service.

Managing Singapore's water

As Singapore's national water agency, PUB manages the country's water supply, water catchment, and used water.

Under Ng's leadership, PUB took on the role of national coastal protection authority, joining the efforts to safeguard Singapore against rising sea levels.

The agency also commissioned several significant water infrastructure developments and concluded the upgrading of Choa Chu Kang Waterworks in 2019.

The upgrade made the facility the largest ceramic membrane filtration plant in the world.

It also won Water Project of the Year at the Global Water Awards 2020.

Top image from MINDEF and PUB.

