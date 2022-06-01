Project Superstar winner Daren Tan & doctor wife welcome 2nd child

Daren Tan, the winner of the second season of "Project Superstar", recently announced the arrival of his second child on Instagram.

Tan wrote that his wife and baby were "doing well".

Tan and his wife, Nadia Lum, also have a daughter who will be turning four this year.

According to 8days, Tan and Lum were married in November 2017.

He relocated to Malaysia to be with Lum, whose work was based in Kuala Lumpur.

Besides singing, he also acted in local drama shows such as "Mata Mata" and "Code of Law".

Top image via Daren Tan's Instagram and Nadia Lum's Instagram