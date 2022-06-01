Back

Project Superstar winner Daren Tan & doctor wife welcome 2nd child

Congrats!

Zhangxin Zheng | June 01, 2022, 12:00 PM

Daren Tan, the winner of the second season of "Project Superstar", recently announced the arrival of his second child on Instagram.

Tan wrote that his wife and baby were "doing well".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daren Tan 陈轩昱 (@daren_tan)

Tan and his wife, Nadia Lum, also have a daughter who will be turning four this year.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daren Tan 陈轩昱 (@daren_tan)

According to 8days, Tan and Lum were married in November 2017.

He relocated to Malaysia to be with Lum, whose work was based in Kuala Lumpur.

Besides singing, he also acted in local drama shows such as "Mata Mata" and "Code of Law".

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadia Lum | Dermatology (@drnadialum)

 

Top image via Daren Tan's Instagram and Nadia Lum's Instagram

