Larger S'pore Specials & K9 sniffer dogs continue to be available to potential adopters living in HDB flats

More mid-sized mixed-breed dogs can be rehomed in Housing Development Board (HDB) flats under the expanded adoption criteria of the Animal and Veterinary Service's (AVS) Project ADORE.

Project ADORE is short for Project on ADOption and REhoming of dogs.

The scheme allows HDB residents to own local cross-breed dogs, also known as Singapore Specials.

This news was announced on Jun. 18 at AVS's Pets' Day Out held at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

According to a Facebook post by AnimalBuzzSG, a page affiliated with AVS, the expanded criteria for rehoming strays and the scheme for the public to adopt K9 sniffer dogs under Project ADORE will be made permanent.

Changes to criteria

Changes to the criteria include an increase in height limit (from 50cm to 55cm) and removal of the weight restriction (previously 15kg).

The Straits Times (ST) reported that this change comes after a two-year trial, with more than 260 canines above the height of 50cm and 16 K19 sniffers rehomed.

Animal welfare group partners have rehomed an average of about 200 dogs per year before 2019.

ST added that the number went up to more than 300 mixed-breed dogs annually in 2020 and 2021.

Launched in 2012

Project ADORE was launched in 2012 and is supported by the Ministry of National Development, HDB and AVS.

The project partners with six animal welfare groups, including Action for Singapore Dogs and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

In the last 10 years, more than 2,000 mixed-breed dogs have been rehomed in HDB flats under this programme.

Top image from AnimalBuzzSG.