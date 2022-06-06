Back

Sembawang landed property resident miffed after enforcement officers say curbside parking not allowed

The resident said most people in the estate own "about at least three cars" and cannot fit them all in their property.

Low Jia Ying | June 06, 2022, 06:53 PM

A man residing in a landed property in Singapore has taken issue with parking enforcement officers who allegedly wanted residents to not park their cars by the curb in the private estate.

In a video uploaded to TikTok on Jun. 5, accompanied by N.W.A. hit "F**k Da Police", two Certis officers can be seen walking around the estate, and appeared to be handing out fines to cars parked illegally on the road.

The man wrote in the caption of the video: "The whole neighbourhood wasn’t happy because LTA asked all of us park somewhere else…. BUT WHERE?!? 🤷🏻‍♂️"

Cars seen parked on both sides of the road, some against flow of traffic

The video opened with screenshots of messages informing the man that he would be receiving a fine.

"The whole row he say cannot park," wrote one of the messages.

In the video, cars could be seen parked on both sides of the road.

Some were even parked against the flow of traffic.

The area appears to be in a private estate adjacent to Sembawang Park.

Most of the properties in the estate are terraced houses.

A number of disgruntled people, presumably residents in the private estate, could be seen milling about on the road.

The roads in the video all appear to have a single continuous white line running through the middle, which means that it is illegal to park on either side of the road at any time.

Some commenters on the man's video were unsympathetic to his situation, saying that residents there should just park their vehicles inside their properties.

However, the man reasoned in the comments section of the video that in their estate, "only one" car can fit into their houses.

He said he already had one car parked inside his house, which presumably left him little choice but to park his other car illegally on the road near his house.

He added that most neighbours in his estate own "about at least three cars", and some also chose not to park their cars inside their own properties.

Another commenter also suggested that it is futile trying to make a fuss about traffic rules, and compared the situation to those who park in multi-storey carparks, where one would have to keep driving until an available parking lot was found.

In response, the man lamented that there were no "proper" parking lots built in the area.

Situation so bad, "even a McLaren had to be outside"

Some of the more eagle-eyed commenters noticed a McLaren parked illegally curbside as well.

The commenter said sarcastically that the estate was in such dire need of parking spaces that "even a McLaren had to be outside".

The full video here:

@aarontyzthe whole neighbourhood wasn’t happy because LTA asked all of us park somewhere else…. BUT WHERE?!? 🤷🏻‍♂️♬ Fuck tha Police (From "Straight Outta Compton") - Soundtrack Wonder Band

All photos via @aarontyz/TikTok

