PM Lee on leave until June 19, 2022, Lawrence Wong to be Acting PM

Seven days.

Karen Lui | June 12, 2022, 07:07 PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on local leave from June 13 to 19, according to a press statement by the Prime Minister's Office on June 12.

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Finance, Lawrence Wong, will be Acting Prime Minister during this period.

PM Lee also announced his leave from work in a Facebook update.

He shared his plans to catch up on his reading and go for walks outside during this time.

 

Wong was recently promoted to DPM on June 6.

Earlier in April, he was named the new leader of Singapore's 4G leadership team.

Top images from Lee Hsien Loong's and Lawrence Wong's Facebook pages.

