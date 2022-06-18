Massive fire breaks out at Pioneer warehouse, no injuries reported

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse at Pioneer on Saturday (Jun. 18) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) gave live updates on the situation on the ground via a few Facebook posts.

SCDF also shared photos of the fire and its aftermath.

Fire measured about 20 meters by 40 meters

SCDF shared that they were alerted to the fire at about 8:25am on Saturday (Jun. 18).

Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was raging within a warehouse measuring about 20 metres by 40 metres.

Firefighters immediately deployed water and foam jets around the premises to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Fire involved waste materials

In its final update, SCDF said that the raging fire involved waste materials in the warehouse.

A total 13 emergency vehicles and about 50 firefighters were deployed for the incident. The firefighters were from Tuas Fire Station (FS), Jurong FS, Jurong Island FS, and the Special Rescue Unit.

Once the fire was contained, firefighters carefully moved into the warehouse and deployed an unmanned firefighting machine and five foam jets.

No reported injuries

The fire was brought under control within two hours.

Damping down operations, which refers to the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out, are ongoing.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top image via SCDF/FB.