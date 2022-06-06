S'pore otters take a dip in water display at Keppel Bay condominium

Otters were seen swimming at the Reflections at Keppel Bay condominium on June 5.

Their antics were caught on video by Mothership reader Sofia Tanzil.

Two first, then seven

Tanzil said she was first alerted to the otters sometime after 5pm by her sister, who was looking out of a window when she noticed two otters splashing in the water display near the entrance.

Subsequently, seven more otters appeared at the scene, which made it seem like they had arrived for an otter pool party, she remarked.

Tanzil observed a few people downstairs, including a cleaner, watching the otters.

However, her neighbours living upstairs, including a man who was reading on his balcony, did not seem to have noticed the commotion, she added.

After the otters entered the condominium via the entrance, Tanzil and her family made their way downstairs as they were headed to VivoCity.

Her family also encountered a cat who appeared to be spooked by the otters' arrival and was hiding from them, but was otherwise "alright" and allowed them to pet it.

Tanzil believes the otters were headed for the canal that is connected to the sea behind the condominium.

However the wet paw prints they left behind led to some dirt, which made it hard to track their movements.

Tanzil remarked that she was "surprised and amazed" by this sight as she had never seen "something like this" before.

She described the sight as "fascinating", and found the way that the otters swam to be "very elegant".

She also felt confused as she "wasn't sure why there were so many otters or why they chose to swim in the chlorinated water with no prey".

This is not the first time otters were spotted at Reflections at Keppel Bay.

Top images by Sofia Tanzil and Keppelland.com.