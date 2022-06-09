Orangutan in Indonesia zoo grabs & manhandles man who trespassed to film video for TikTok

A man in Indonesia who trespassed into a zoo enclosure area to shoot a video for TikTok was grabbed by the resident orangutan, who proceeded to manhandle the intruder.

The footage of the orangutan holding on to the man's clothing, arm, and then his leg found its way online, and has been viewed millions of times within two days after it was reposted on multiple platforms.

The trespasser has since apologised after he was slammed by many who called out his actions.

What happened

According to akurat.co, an Indonesian news site, the video was filmed on June 6, 2022, at the Kasang Kulim Zoo in Indonesia.

The zoo is in Pekanbaru, in the province of Riau.

According to riau.suara.com, another Indonesian news site, the visitor, Hasan Arifin, had climbed over a barrier to take his video of the caged animal.

Hasan is reportedly 19 years old.

The 15-year-old orangutan is named Tina.

What video showed

In the video, Hasan was seen approaching the cage with arms outstretched as if he wanted a hug.

The orangutan did not react and appeared relaxed, but then lunged out of nowhere and grabbed Hasan's shirt.

The man panicked and retreated to little avail as the orangutan's grip was too strong.

Another man then appeared from behind the camera to help by trying to drag Hasan away, while his shirt was getting ripped apart.

The animal then grabbed Hasan's leg, while the other man grabbed Hasan's upper torso and tried to drag him to safety off-camera.

At one point during the 30-second scramble to safety, Hasan was pulled into the cage's bars as the orangutan held on with two hands and one foot.

The man who jumped in to help tried to kick the orangutan at one point.

Towards the end of the struggle before Hasan was freed, he was hoisted horizontally off the ground as both parties continued to pull at him in opposite directions.

Tina was then seen attempting to bite Hasan's foot before letting him go.

Circumstances of intrusion

Details about how the intrusion occurred have been revealed.

The zoo has a guardrail and sign put up to inform visitors not to trespass, according to Tribun Pekanbaru, but both measures failed to deter the man.

Kompas reported that zoo personnel were out for lunch when the incident occurred.

The zoo manager Desrizal also told Indonesian media that the orangutan could have been provoked as it was kicked prior to the video being filmed.

The video of Hasan showing off his torn shirt was reportedly posted onto his Instagram Story, and he was reported to have deactivated his social media accounts after receiving backlash for his stunt.

Intruder apologised

A day after the incident, on Tuesday evening, Hasan apologised for his actions in a video posted on the Kasang Kulim Zoo's Instagram page.

