For past 10 years, old man, 82, lived at Purvis Street back alley with black cat as companion

An 82-year-old man has been found living at the Purvis Street back alley behind Chin Chin Eating House for more than 10 years.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man is a Malaysian who goes by the name Pang Jee Ting.

He apparently came to Singapore at a young age and became a Singapore permanent resident.

A security guard told the Chinese paper that he often saw Pang loitering in the vicinity and suspected that he had been sleeping rough on the street.

The guard also remarked that Pang would cycle around and pick up cigarette butts from the street to smoke.

Lived in DIY tent made of canvas, planks, and cardboard

The boss of Chin Chin Eating House told the Chinese press that rain or shine, he would always spot Pang at the back alley in his makeshift tent made out of wooden planks and canvas.

He said that he connected with Pang because both are Hainanese.

The ground of the "tent" was lined with cardboard, which the Chinese paper deduced was Pang's mattress.

The reporter noted that the tent was large enough for only one person.

It was reported that Pang only had one or two sets of clothing.

He often showered in his clothes and let them dry naturally while wearing them.

The boss of Chin Chin Eating House said Pang had a temper, adding that he has a lot of pride and refuses to accept help easily.

The Chinese newspaper added that Pang used to live at Toa Payoh with a room mate. However he left after the two had disagreements.

While Pang gets by on his own, he has a black cat which sticks by him.

A photo of the black cat appeared in the papers, and it was reportedly in the tent when the Chinese media headed down to the alley.

The boss of Chin Chin Eating House said, "It doesn't know what happened to him. It's still waiting for him to return."

Pang met with accident, in critical condition

Pang's living condition was uncovered when he got into an accident at Victoria Street.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued an appeal on June 18, looking for Pang's next-of-kin:

"The police are appealing for the next-of-kin of 82-year-old Mr Pang Jee Ting to come forward. Mr Pang was involved in an accident along Victoria Street towards Kallang Road after Middle Road on June 17, 2022, and is in critical condition. Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential."

Top image credit: Shin Min Daily News