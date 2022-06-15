Back

S'pore boy denies stepping on 2 Motoro stingrays, NParks investigating

He is currently a secondary school student.

Fiona Tan | June 15, 2022, 03:18 AM

The National Parks Board (NParks) is looking into an incident where a boy was filmed stepping on two stingrays.

NParks investigating

Jessica Kwok, the group director of the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) at NParks, said in a statement on June 13 in response to Stomp that the incident is currently under investigation for alleged animal cruelty.

She said: "We were concerned when alerted to the alleged case of animal cruelty on June 7 and are investigating the reported case."

Safeguarding the welfare of animals is a "shared social responsibility" by AVS and members of the public, Kwok added.

She called on those with information relating to the case to contact NParks through their website or via the Animal Response Centre's hotline at 1800-476-160, and the information will be kept strictly confidential.

Members of the public are also advised to report suspected cases of animal cruelty to AVS.

Boy with kill count of 11 denies alleged cruelty

A video of the boy's alleged abuse of the two stingrays was reposted onto Instagram by @adminsgfollowsalll on June 7.

Several people apparently identified the boy subsequently and tagged his Instagram handle in the video's comments section.

An Instagram bio allegedly belonging to the boy stated that he had killed 11 Motoro stingrays.

Image screenshot from boy's Instagram.

He also stated that he has three Instagram accounts, and the one that was tagged was his secondary account.

However, using what was supposedly his main account, the boy allegedly responded to people in the comments section and denied the alleged abuse.

He claimed to be the person behind the camera though.

Image screenshot from @adminsgfollowsalll/ Instagram.

The Instagram bio on the secondary account was subsequently edited to remove the kill count mention.

According to the bio on his main account, the boy is currently a secondary school student.

Image screenshot from boy's Instagram.

Background

Footage of an adolescent boy clad in a pair of navy blue slippers and stepping on two stingrays was posted online recently.

He was accompanied by another person holding the camera and shooting the footage.

At the cameraperson's request, the boy revealed that he was stepping on two small stingrays.

Based on the pattern on the animal's body – yellow spots ringed by dark circles and brownish-beige skin – the two stingrays are likely to be Motoro stingrays.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

Video from @adminsgfollowsalll/ Instagram.

The two creatures could be juveniles, as adults can grow up to 1m in diameter in the wild.

In the video, one of the stingrays was barely the width of the boy's slippers.

The boy's behaviour drew the ire of many online.

Under the Animals and Bird Act, individuals found guilty of animal cruelty may be liable to a fine of up to S$15,000 and/ or imprisoned for up to 18 months.

You can watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sgfollowsall admin (@adminsgfollowsalll)

Top image screenshot from @adminsgfollowsalll/Instagram

