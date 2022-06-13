Back

Noisy HDB neighbour slams gate daily, bar finally falls & hit him

Oh no.

Joshua Lee | June 13, 2022, 02:42 PM

There are many things to love about living in HDB flats but having noisy neighbours is not one of them.

TikTok user @lingo6kl recently posted a series of videos depicting the above. The user, who goes by the name Kay Ling, alleged that her neighbour makes a lot of noise every day, waking everyone else up.

Kay Ling's videos depict more or less the same things. In the videos, a man can be seen opening his gate loudly and letting it swing all the way until it hits a wall. Occasionally, he bangs it against the wall repeatedly.

He then slams his door shut and does the same to his gate -- both equally loudly. He then locks his gate, rattling it a few times before leaving.

@lingo6kl有些人就是不会相信会有因果报应这回事……😥♬ original sound - Kay Ling

In one of the videos, dated June 7, one of the gate's metal bars drops on the man after he slams it shut.

@lingo6kl我们每天早上都会被我们的好🤣邻居叫醒……..我一直相信什么是因果报应😬。♬ original sound - Kay Ling

Kay Ling's caption in Mandarin accompanying the clip reads:

"This "good" neighbour wakes us up every day. I always believed in retribution."

Kay Ling's latest clip regarding the neighbour indicates that this series of incidents may be more recalcitrant mischief than misunderstanding.

In the video clip, dated June 11, the man looks up at the camera and waves while rattling his gate loudly.

@lingo6klHe so wanted to become famous … so grant his wish😬.♬ original sound - Kay Ling

Illegal to install CCTV camera

In response to Kay Ling's videos, other TikTok users chimed in with their own experience dealing with noisy neighbours.

Some, however, cautioned that there might be other factors which led to the man's noisy behaviour.

Several users also pointed out that Kay Ling's installation of the CCTV camera pointing at her neighbour's door infringed on his privacy. Some surmised that it could have aggravated him even more.

Installation of a CCTV camera outside one's house is illegal, if done without prior permission from the town council and the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

Top image credit: @lingo6kl/TikTok

