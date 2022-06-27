Back

No tightening of Covid-19 measures in S’pore for now, but possibility not ruled out

The increasing number of cases is caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.

Low Jia Ying | June 27, 2022, 11:44 AM

There is currently no need to tighten Covid-19 measures, but the possibility cannot be ruled out as more Covid-19 cases are reported in Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (Jun. 27), according to The Straits Times (ST).

All households will also be given 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits sometime next month, Wong, who is also a co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF), said.

Recent surge likely caused by Omicron sub-variants

Wong said the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is driven by the newer BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants, CNA reported.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said last Tuesday (Jun. 21) that though these sub-variants are more transmissible, international and local evidence has shown that the severity of BA.4 and BA.5 infections is similar to that of earlier Omicron strains.

Wong said the overall hospitalisation situation remains stable.

He added that Singapore will be "able to ride through this wave" based on its current posture, and therefore no tightening of safe management measures will be needed for now.

However, the Covid-19 situation in Singapore will be monitored closely, looking at infection severity, the infection trajectory and the hospital situation, Wong said.

The government will make adjustments "if need be", he added.

MOH said on Tuesday that there has been a 23 per cent week-on-week increase in Covid-19 community infections.

About 30 per cent of these cases in the previous week were caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.

70,000 seniors have yet to receive booster shot

CNA reported that to date, 70,000 seniors have yet to receive their third Covid-19 vaccine shot.

In the next two to three weeks, 25 mobile vaccination teams will be rolled out to make it easier for seniors to receive their Covid-19 booster or vaccine shots.

Seniors aged 60 and above will be given priority for walk-in vaccinations.

Those aged 59 and below will be allocated vaccination shots on a first-come-first-served basis, and subject to venue space and vaccine availability.

Top photo via Zhangxin Zheng

