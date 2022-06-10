Back

Negative ARTs no longer required, capacity limits lifted for S'pore nightclubs from Jun. 14

Vaccination-Differentiated SMMs (VDS) still apply.

Andrew Koay | June 10, 2022, 07:32 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Those looking to enter nightclubs to dance will no longer need to produce a negative Antigen Rapid Test (ART) from June 14, 2022 onwards, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In addition, capacity limits have been lifted for nightlife venues.

A June 10 press release from MOH said that the changes will bring the rules for night spots in line with other social settings.

As with the rest of Singapore, masks are required indoors.

In addition, Vaccination-Differentiated SMMs (VDS) still apply; only vaccinated individuals will be able to enter venues.

Operators will be required to check the vaccinated status of patrons.

Random checks may also be conducted by enforcement officers to ensure that operators comply with the requirements for VDS checks.

Nightclubs reopened on Apr. 19

Nightclubs were first allowed to reopen on Apr. 19, 2022.

In addition to requiring patrons to produce a negative ART for entry, nightclubs previously had to adhere to the following rules:

  • Group sizes of up to 10 fully vaccinated people

  • Masks are mandatory indoors

  • Safe distancing of at least 1m between individuals or groups when masks are off

  • Capacity limits of 75 per cent for large settings/events with more than 1,000 people, with no 1m safe distancing when masks are on. No capacity limits for smaller settings/events with fewer than 1,000 people

Several of these rules have now been relaxed as Singapore's Covid-19 situation remained stable, with a daily average of around 3,000 cases per day, according to MOH.

"However, we must continue to stay vigilant against the risk of a new wave of cases, as immunity in our population wanes in the coming months and new variants may emerge."

Top image from Kane Raynard Goh

S’porean student who didn’t have home Internet access shares how he developed passion for cloud computing

Learning never stops.

June 11, 2022, 11:00 AM

Scenic views, animal encounters & outdoor activities in Western Australia for the whole family this June holiday

Did you know the water in Hutt Lagoon is naturally pink?

June 11, 2022, 09:58 AM

Asia's largest facility for lab-grown chicken meat opening at Bedok in 2023

The 30,000sq ft facility will open in the first quarter of 2023.

June 10, 2022, 11:32 PM

Lazada removes listings of magnetic toys after S'pore girl swallowed 14 magnetic balls & punctured intestine

These tiny magnetic balls are hazardous when ingested.

June 10, 2022, 08:25 PM

People aged 50 & above can get 2nd Covid-19 booster shot at vaccination centres offering mRNA jabs

Medically vulnerable people with specific health conditions will also be eligible to receive their second booster without a doctor's referral from Jul. 1.

June 10, 2022, 07:57 PM

Dormitory migrant workers in S'pore can visit community areas without exit pass from Jun. 24

They will still need to apply for passes to visit "popular areas" on Sundays and/ or public holidays.

June 10, 2022, 07:51 PM

E-bike delivery rider in Sengkang, honked at repeatedly, challenges car to run his ride over

Champion.

June 10, 2022, 06:44 PM

75-year-old woman dies after being hit by truck at Upper Boon Keng estate, driver arrested

The 46-year-old truck driver has been arrested for suspected careless driving. 

June 10, 2022, 06:25 PM

Ng Eng Hen meets both US & China’s defence chiefs before Shangri-La Dialogue

Both defence leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the summit.

June 10, 2022, 06:25 PM

Changi Airport Terminal 4 to reopen in September 2022

Terminal 2's southern wing will also resume its departure operations come October 2022.

June 10, 2022, 05:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.