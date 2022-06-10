Negative ARTs no longer required, capacity limits lifted for S'pore nightclubs from Jun. 14

Those looking to enter nightclubs to dance will no longer need to produce a negative Antigen Rapid Test (ART) from June 14, 2022 onwards, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In addition, capacity limits have been lifted for nightlife venues.

A June 10 press release from MOH said that the changes will bring the rules for night spots in line with other social settings.

As with the rest of Singapore, masks are required indoors.

In addition, Vaccination-Differentiated SMMs (VDS) still apply; only vaccinated individuals will be able to enter venues.

Operators will be required to check the vaccinated status of patrons.

Random checks may also be conducted by enforcement officers to ensure that operators comply with the requirements for VDS checks.

Nightclubs reopened on Apr. 19

Nightclubs were first allowed to reopen on Apr. 19, 2022.

In addition to requiring patrons to produce a negative ART for entry, nightclubs previously had to adhere to the following rules:

Group sizes of up to 10 fully vaccinated people

Masks are mandatory indoors

Safe distancing of at least 1m between individuals or groups when masks are off

Capacity limits of 75 per cent for large settings/events with more than 1,000 people, with no 1m safe distancing when masks are on. No capacity limits for smaller settings/events with fewer than 1,000 people

Several of these rules have now been relaxed as Singapore's Covid-19 situation remained stable, with a daily average of around 3,000 cases per day, according to MOH.

"However, we must continue to stay vigilant against the risk of a new wave of cases, as immunity in our population wanes in the coming months and new variants may emerge."

Top image from Kane Raynard Goh