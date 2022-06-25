Nigerian senator & wife arrested in UK for allegedly plotting to harvest homeless child's organs

A sitting Nigerian senator and his wife have been charged with plotting to transport a boy into the United Kingdom to harvest his organs.

According to the BBC, Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and his 55-year-old wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu were arrested and remanded in custody on Jun. 23 after police were alerted to possible modern-day slavery offences.

The 15-year-old alleged victim has been taken into care. The Guardian reported that the victim was homeless.

A west London court heard that most of the alleged offences took place in the UK.

They will appear again in the same court on Jul. 7, reported the BBC.

Organ harvesting typically involves removing an individual's body parts against their will for commercial gain

Former deputy senate president

While the Ekweremadus live in Nigeria, magistrates were told that they have family in London.

CNN reported that Ike is an opposition senator in the southern Nigerian state of Enugu.

He had previously served as a deputy senate president.

Furthermore, according to BCC, Ike was recently made a visiting professor at the University of Lincoln.

"Visiting professors are often, as is in this case, non-resident at the university, unpaid and advisory," a university spokesperson said.

"We are deeply concerned about the nature of these allegations but as this is an active police investigation, we cannot comment further at this stage."

According to The Guardian, the Ekweremadus denied the allegations of human trafficking in their statements.

Top image from Ike Ekweremadu's Instagram