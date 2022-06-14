New 'Knives Out' movie premiering on Netflix S'pore by end-2022, titled 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Those who loved the 2019 detective movie "Knives Out" are in for a treat: a follow-up movie will be airing on Netflix during the "holiday season".

We're interpreting it as year end for now, with online reports tagging it to late 2022 as well.

Netflix is not calling it a sequel per se, but rather a "follow-up" to the original movie.

The new film is titled "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", but not much else has been revealed about it, except its cast and a vague synopsis:

"Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects."

While it's still written and directed by Rian Johnson, it appears that Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are not part of the cast.

Daniel Craig makes his return as Detective Benoit Blanc, along with new cast members like Edward Norton and Dave Bautista.

Here's the 19-second title announcement released by Netflix:

Click here for a reminder when the show is out.

Top image via Lionsgate