NDP 2022 ticket balloting opens at 12pm on Jun. 6

National Day Parade 2022 will be back this year at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug. 9, after two years of scaled-down versions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ticket balloting for two preview shows — happening on Jul. 23 and Jul. 30 — as well as the actual parade itself will open at 12pm on Monday (Jun. 6).

According to the Straits Times, the organising committee is aiming to hit the upper limits of The Float's capacity of 25,000 to 26,000 this year.

Here's what to know if you would like to try getting your hands on some tickets.

How to apply and eligibility

Applications may be submitted through this online form on the official NDP website starting at 12pm on Monday (Jun.6). Applications will close at 12pm on Jun. 20.

All Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents are eligible to apply for the tickets.

Members of the public can apply for two, four, or six tickets to one of the three shows occurring:

NDP Preview 1: Jul. 23

NDP Preview 2: Jul. 30

NDP 2022: Aug. 9

Tickets are allocated via an electronic balloting system, not on a first-come-first-served basis, CNA reported.

Each applicant is entitled to only one ballot chance, and duplicate applications will be excluded.

All attendees, regardless of age, must have a valid ticket for entry to the show. This includes infants carried in arms of adults.

NDP 2022 will have Vaccination Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS).

All spectators must be either fully-vaccinated, certified to be medically ineligible for all vaccines under the National Vaccination Programme, or 12 years old or under.

How to know if you were selected to receive tickets

Between Jun. 27 and Jul. 1, successful applicants will be notified of the number of tickets that they have successfully balloted for. Only successful applicants will be notified.

A notification email will be sent from [email protected] to the personal emails provided during application.

Recipients of any notifications on NDP 2022 should beware of emails sent from other addresses as they could be scams or phishing attempts.

The NDP committee advises people to apply for tickets using their personal emails, as corporate emails with security features may reject the email notification.

Ticket collection

Tickets must be collected between 10:30am and 8:30pm on Jul. 8 to Jul. 10 or Jul. 15 to Jul. 17 at the Central Atrium (Level 2) at Marina Square (6 Raffles Boulevard).

If successful applicants are unable to collect their tickets during the stipulated times themselves, they may forward their notification email to a trust family member or friend to collect the tickets on their behalf.

Successful applicants are discouraged from sharing the notification email with multiple recipients, as the QR code within the email is only valid for a one-time redemption.

Also, the QR code is tagged to the personal details of the applicant, and any misuse of the tickets will be traced back to the original applicant.

NDP tickets are strictly not for sale, the committee emphasised. Any attempts to sell balloted tickets will result in the tickets being voided, and actions will be taken against the offenders.

Find out more about getting tickets to NDP 2022 here.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Facebook/NDPeeps.